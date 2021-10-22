GREENEVILLE—The Cocke County cross country program has come to expect excellence.
After the recent successes runners like Madison Dockery and Morgan Blazer have given to the program, someone was needed to continue carrying the torch, though.
It seems the program has found its next torch bearer, as Jenna Pittman continued on their tradition of excellence by winning the inaugural Twin Lakes Conference cross country meet on Thursday.
“It’s an incredible feeling to have another conference champion,” CCHS cross country coach Clay Blazer said. “She’s shown from the beginning, when she joined our program, that she has real potential in this sport. Today just solidifies it.”
Pittman’s victory comes just one year after Blazer won the IMAC in Cocke County’s final year with the conference. Pittman finished with a time of 22 minutes and 37 seconds, putting her 37 seconds ahead of her next closest competitor, Greeneville’s Darla Kamerdeiner.
A two-sport athlete in the fall, Pittman has been a leader for the program throughout the 2021 season. She’s split her time with the Cocke County girls’ soccer team throughout the year, but since coming out for last year’s conference meet when CCHS competed in the IMAC she’s found her second calling with the cross country team.
“That was her first race all the way through,” Blazer said. “When you put that into consideration and see just how much she’s been able to accomplish it’s really incredible. She’s an incredibly hard work and it’s definitely paid off.”
Pittman wasn’t alone in bringing home accolades for Cocke County in Thursday’s meet.
The Lady Red had four runners, including Pittman, that placed in the top 10 and earned All-Conference accolades for their efforts. Jessi Swanger, Chelsea Kelley and Emily Pineiro were all awarded honors after Thursday’s 5K.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had four girls named All-Conference,” Blazer said. “And to be so young is a huge confidence boost for the program. Jessi Swanger is just a sophomore and has shown improvement on an already impressive year last year.
“Emily Pineiro is kind of in the same boat. She’s had a great year and we’ve seen her times come down. All of our girls have done a great job this season.”
On the boys side Noah Caughran brought home an All-Conference plaudit with his ninth-place run on Thursday. He’s consistently been one of the team’s top runners throughout his sophomore season, as he’s been a pleasant surprise to Blazer with the way he’s bounced back from an injury he suffered a year ago.
“Noah has steadily been improving this year,” Blazer said. “I know one of his goals for the year is to break under 20 minutes. He’s close. It’s going to be tight on if he can meet that, but it’s been a great season for him.”
Now the program shifts its focus to the most important meet of the year, the Region 1-A/AA meet, which will be held at Daniel Boone High School on Tuesday. The event will help set the field for the upcoming state meet, which Blazer hopes to see include a CCHS runner for the second consecutive season.
“I look for Jenna to have a great shot to make it to the state championship meet,” Blazer said. “We’ve talked about strategies and things she can do to prepare herself. I know all our kids are looking forward to competing next week, and I’m excited to see what they do.”
