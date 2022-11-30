PIGEON FORGE — Brian Stewart admitted he had a bad feeling going into Tuesday night’s game against Pigeon Forge.
“I didn’t think it would be like it was,” the Cosby boys coach said of a loss that ended up 74-41 in Pigeon Forge’s favor, Stewart left grimacing with hands on hips as the game spiraled. “But I knew it would be hard.”
Such is life, though, when — merely two games into the season — a team loses its senior point guard, its primary focal point, to what many have already termed a “freak accident.”
In recent days, Stewart referenced Hayden Green’s leadership — that even while he has been in the hospital, “he is still with us.”
The same could be said leading up to Tuesday night’s game, as Cosby’s boys’ and girls’ programs wore #HaydenStrong T-shirts and blue bracelets with the same message.
Plenty of teams, Pigeon Forge included, have already rallied around the Eagles and Green with shirts and logos of their own.
The Tigers even held a moment of silence before tip-off, citing the one player missing from the court.
“Man, that’s big,” Stewart said. “It’s classy on their part. Hancock County, Jellico, all these teams doing similar things, it means a lot. Those are all such amazing statements of character and care and loving your fellow man.”
He did note, however, that the Eagles must be able to look past those niceties to the business at hand. Because the care packages aren’t stopping anytime soon.
“At some point, we’re going to have to forget about the kind gestures and go back to being junkyard dogs,” he said. “It is tough when people are nice to you, to know how to respond. It is a weird space to be in.
“We love Hayden, and I’m glad other people do, too, but we’ve got to redirect our energy in pre-game. After (Tuesday), I think we know this will be a regular thing. And that’s great. But if you don’t handle it right, it can be a distraction.”
Speaking of distractions, Stewart observed that his team appeared “nonchalant” before the game — a stark contrast to the locked-in, buzzing energy to which Green’s team-only hype sessions had made him accustomed.
“Hayden, two or three minutes before I walked in, had you guys right,” Stewart told the Eagles. “But he’s not here to do that. So who’s going to do it?”
In the same breath, Stewart offered another message — an empathetic one given his players are enduring, yet a harsh one given the steps that must now take place.
“I know it’s scary,” he said. “It’s a scary new world for most of you guys. You’ve played with him for what would be three years now, and he’s not here, and he’s the focal point in so many ways.”
In the coming days, Cosby will look for another leader — or group of leaders — to step into the gap Green left behind.
“The way Hayden did it was how he could get everyone’s attention,” said Shaydan O’Dell, who led the Eagles with 13 points on Tuesday. “No one on the team has done that yet. And we need it to win games.”
But Cosby also needs a point guard — another kink that must be worked out, at least more specifically than it has thus far.
They will look to accomplish both tasks before Friday’s matchup at Davy Crockett.
Then, they will continue their venture through this new world without No. 24 on the floor.
“We can’t hide behind that,” said Stewart. “This is who we are now. We didn’t defend for nothing, we were a step slow everywhere. If we had Hayden, those things might be different. But as I told them, he’s not walking back through that door.
“So we have to have more fight in us than we had, or it’s going to be a long year. No one’s going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to worry about who’s with us and that’s it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.