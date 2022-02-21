Postseason basketball means big time shots are difference makers. Grainger High School got four difference making shots on Saturday afternoon in the District 2-3A Tournament semifinal.
On two separate occasions, Cocke County High School trimmed the Grizzlies’ lead to under five points. Each time, No. 5 Class 3A ranked Grainger High answered with a pair of 3-pointers.
The four shots represented 12 of the just 22 points Grainger scored in the second half, but it was enough to take a 60-52 win over Cocke County and advance to Tuesday night’s district championship game against Greeneville. Cocke County is relegated to playing in Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. consolation game against Claiborne High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.