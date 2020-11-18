NEWPORT—Everyone has to start somewhere. Tuesday just wasn’t the start Cocke County High coach Casey Ragan had envisioned to his coaching career.
After falling behind by nearly 20 points in the fourth quarter, a late rally wasn’t enough for the Fighting Cocks to come out victorious on the opening night of the season. Instead, West Greene held off the late charge for a 66-55 win over CCHS.
“Not getting to play against another team until now makes a big difference,” Ragan said. “Not making any kind of excuse by any means. We weren’t ready to play regardless, and that falls on me. It’s a long season. It’s game one, and it’s behind us. We’re moving on.”
So many times Cocke County (0-1) has lost games due to one bad quarter of play over the last few seasons. While it allowed West Greene (1-0) to build a lead that couldn’t be overcome, the slump didn’t last a full quarter this time.
However, it was still enough to keep the Fighting Cocks from pulling out a victory.
“We were able to work our way out of the slump, rather than taking the full quarter to fix it,” Ragan said. “That is progress, and I think that’s a product of the guys buying in. We just have to be full-on the entire game. We can’t have even smaller spurts like we did in the fourth and get behind like that.”
Junior Jody Swann, and senior Josh Ellis led the Big Red in scoring in Tuesday’s season-opening loss.
Swann put up a game-high 19 points and had three of the team’s seven makes from 3-point range.
“Jody hasn’t had the best two weeks of practice, from a shooting standpoint,” Ragan said. “I’m glad he was able to show up and make some shots tonight, but he still has a tendency to be streaky. That’s something we’re working on. We need him to be more consistent on a nightly basis.”
Ellis added 16, providing a consistent spark coming off the bench on Tuesday.
“Josh is one I challenged before the season to be the best teammate he can be,” Ragan said. “Coming off the bench and playing as well as he did is doing just that. Just because he came off the bench tonight doesn’t mean he will all season. I still don’t have a set group of starters, so he could start for us next week.”
Both teams were slow to start on the scoring end on Tuesday.
It took until the game nearly reached the four-minute mark in the first quarter before each team got on the board.
Cocke County was on the board first, but West Greene soon followed. Swann broke the 2-2 stalemate with five points on back-to-back baskets to put the Fighting Cocks ahead 7-2, but the Buffaloes scored five unanswered to knot the game at 7-7.
“I think you can expect to see similar starts happen throughout the state,” Ragan said. “It’s ugly basketball at first, but then you settle in. So many of us are just now finding our legs and getting in a rhythm because of the condensed offseason we’ve had.
Still tied at 9-9 with a minute left in the first quarter, offensive production began to pick up for both squads.
West Greene pushed ahead 14-9 with a 5-0 run, but a bucket by Cayden Fisher before the buzzer cut that advantage to a 14-11 lead at the end of one.
The Buffaloes jumped out to a six-point lead early in the second, but Swann continued to make plays to close the gap back to one. He went into the half with 10 points.
The Big Red reclaimed the lead for the first time since the first quarter after a pair of Josh Ellis free-throws with just under four minutes left in the first half. Scoring points on consecutive trips down the floor, Ellis propelled CCHS to a 21-20 lead.
West Greene jumped back in front, 22-21, with 2:26 left in the first half, and would go into the break with a 25-23 lead.
Jumping out on a 7-0 run to start the second half, West Greene strengthened its lead to a 32-23 advantage in the first minute of the third quarter. Brazen Stewart snapped the run with a 3 from the top of the key, but the Buffaloes lead remained around an eight point margin with under four minutes left in the third quarter.
Both teams traded baskets over the final two minutes, but West Greene continued to hold a seven-point, 45-38 lead with a shot at the buzzer going into the fourth.
The Buffaloes immediately pushed the lead to 11, their largest of the night, with consecutive baskets from Trevor Pruitt to start the final period.
West Greene’s lead grew to 17 with 4:13 remaining, as time was beginning to run out on the Fighting Cocks.
“Defensively, we were not ready to play,” Ragan said. “That’s on me, and we’re going to fix that. They also made tough shots, and credit them for that. If we execute defensively and they make a shot over our hands, I can live with that. But they also got looks with no one even close to them. That’s what irritates me as a coach.”
With 2:11 left, back-to-back 3-pointers from Swann and Major Woods allowed CCHS to cut the deficit down to 10. A layup from Ellis in transition got it down to single digits with just under two minutes to play.
The Buffaloes struggled at the line to make the free-throws necessary to put the game away. That wouldn’t be enough to bail the Fighting Cocks out, though.
“Offensively, I thought we did some great things,” Ragan said. “We executed exactly like I wanted them to. The shots just didn’t fall for us. We missed a lot of easy buckets. Not getting to scrimmage like we normally would makes a difference, but the bottom line is when the lights come on we’ve got to be ready to go.”
West Greene resisted a late rally from the Big Red to come out with a 66-55 victory on the opening night of the season.
“We had to expend so much energy just to get back in position to give ourselves a chance, but once we got there we didn’t have enough to get over the hump,” Ragan said. “And, of course, that comes with an off-shooting night. Overall, the hustle, effort and intensity were there. I like the direction we’re going, but we’ve got to continue to get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.