NEWBERRY, S.C.—Newberry’s Dre Harris rush for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Wolves defeated visiting Tusculum 21-6 Saturday night at Setzler Field. It was the spring season-opener for the Pioneers and Newberry and was played as a non-South Atlantic Conference football divisional game.
Newberry (1-0) out-gained Tusculum 348-268 as Harris went 13-of-20 for 166 passing yards and rushed 10 times for 53 yards on the ground as the Wolves took a 12-11 series lead over the Pioneers.
Tusculum quarterback Rogan Wells went 18-of-27 for 170 yards and a touchdown in his Pioneer debut as he completed passes to eight different receivers. Wells also rushed 11 times for 16 yards but was sacked five times on the evening.
Tusculum running back TJ Jones posted 10 carries for 51 yards and also hauled in a team-best five receptions for 22 yards.
Newberry’s Tommy Washington accounted for four catches for 82 yards to lead all receivers.
Tusculum linebacker Craig Watts led the Pioneers with 10 tackles including three for loss (-23 yards). John Smith accounted for eight tackles, while Jackson Cauthen and Jisaiah Webster had six tackles apiece. Ivan Hogans finished with five stops including a sack.
Tusculum took the opening possession, converted four first downs and got deep into Newberry territory. But two TU penalties proved costly as the drive stalled and the Pioneers were forced to punt.
TU moved into the Wolves side of the field on its next possession but a Tusculum fumble was recovered by Newberry’s Anthony Blue at the NBY 35.
At the end of the first quarter, Newberry moved deep into Tusculum territory and advanced as far as the TU 13. But reserve quarterback Jackson Williamson was a sacked on third down by Xavier Clemmons and Logan Cowart for a loss of 15 yards to the TU 28. On the first play of the second quarter, Gibson Marsh’s field goal attempt was no good.
The TU offense put together a 12-play drive and would get into the Newberry red zone, but another costly holding penalty, followed by a sack moved the Pioneers out of field goal range and were forced to punt.
Late in the second quarter, Newberry took over in great field position at the TU 46 with 30 seconds left before halftime. Harris would generate the first TD of the year with his 32-yard pass to Bryson Woodruff with 13 seconds on the clock. Carter Parrott’s kick was good as the Wolves took a 7-0 lead into the locker room.
After a scoreless third quarter, Newberry used 14 plays to move into the red zone at the TU 20 following a 21-yard scamper by Harris. But Clemmons forced a fumble after Anderson’s catch at the 39-yardline and was recovered by Smith.
Tusculum took advantage of the miscue and five plays later, Wells completed a 46-yard strike to Justice Parham for the touchdown. But on the extra-point attempt, the snap went through the fingers of the holder as the score remained 7-6 with 7:32 remaining.
The Wolves answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a Harris nine-yard TD run. The play of the drive came on Harris’ 45-yard completion to Washington as Newberry led 14-6.
Tusculum would turn the ball over on downs on its next possession and Newberry took the short field and Harris scored his second TD of the quarter on a 12-yard scamper as the Wolves sealed the 21-6 victory.
The Pioneers will open SAC-Mountain Divisional play this Friday night when they travel to Mars Hill for a 7 p.m. clash with their cross-mountain rivals.
