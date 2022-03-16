Cocke County kicked off the 2022 season Monday afternoon by welcoming in new conference foe, Grainger County. The would fall by a final score of 3-0. The Grizzlies started their top man, and arguably best pitcher in the conference, Brady Smith.
The Grainger County junior and Virginia Tech commit would strikeout 15 Cocke County players over six no-hit innings on the mound. A trio of Fighting Cock pitchers would limit Grainger to just three runs and strikeout 12 batters in the game.
Cocke County, now 0-1 on the year, returns to action Thursday evening at 5 p.m. for a home game against the Rebels of South Greene
