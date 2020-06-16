KODAK—In years past when the Cocke County High School baseball team rallied late from an early deficit the outcome was destined to end in heartbreak.
However, on Monday the Newport Fighting Cocks exorcised those demons with a two-inning stretch that propelled them to victory.
Newport trailed the Clinton Riverdogs — a team based off the Clinton High School baseball team — through the first four innings by multiple runs. It was three-run innings in the fifth and sixth that lifted the Fighting Cocks to a 6-5 win, their first since the start of the East Tennessee High School Baseball Summer League at Smokies Stadium.
“This one certainly wasn’t pretty,” Newport head coach Andy Chrisman said. “In the past we would fight back from early deficits like we had tonight, but wouldn’t quite finish it off. In order to start getting these types of games to go your way you have to get over that hump, and it’s definitely a god feeling to come out on the winning side of that situation for a change.”
The Fighting Cocks (1-1) spotted Clinton (1-1) three runs to start the game, but squandered their own opportunities to plate runs in the early going.
“(Leaving runners on base) was a problem in our opener, too,” Chrisman said. “We just weren’t getting the hits we needed to cash in on putting runners on base, and we have to improve at that.”
They left seven runners stranded through the first four innings, and only managed a single hit during that same stretch. Newport finished the game with five base hits, which aided the six runs it scored to push ahead in the final two innings.
Newport opened the game by loading the bases, but were sent to the bottom half without a run. After putting a runner on, Adam Sharp rung in the game’s first run with a sacrifice-RBI on a groundout to second base.
The Fighting Cocks stranded a pair in the top of the second, allowing Clinton to turn a 1-0 advantage into a 3-0 lead by the end of the second.
Connor Moody brought in the first run of the frame with an RBI single on a ball driven to left field. Nick Graham atoned for the third run after scoring off a wild pitch. After allowing both runs to score with no outs, Colin Stepp worked his way out of the inning to minimize the damage before being retired from the mound.
Newport was sat down in order in the top of the third, and left Clinton a chance to blow the game wide open.
Bradyn Long was subbed in to pitch the remainder of the game and walked the bases full with just one out. The senior worked his way out of the jam, though, leaving the bases juiced and keeping the deficit at three runs going into the fourth.
The Fighting Cocks put two on with one out in the fourth, but were run out on a line-out double play at second to keep them scoreless through four. Meanwhile, Clinton added a run on an RBI single. Newport got out of the inning trailing 4-0 after turning a double play thanks to runner’s interference on a play made at second base.
Newport came alive at the plate to open the fifth. After a single with a one-base error off the bat of Kameron Wheeler, the Fighting Cocks loaded the bases with two outs.
Wheeler pushed across on a wild pitch to give the team its first run of the evening, which give Newport a quick jolt of momentum. Clinton walked the bases full again, setting Dylan Ellison up for his two-RBI double that brought the Fighting Cocks back within a single run of the lead.
After getting out of the jam, the Riverdogs added a run back in their favor to take a 5-3 lead into the sixth.
Clinton walked the first two batters to open the sixth before making a change on the bump. Newport wouldn’t be denied, though, as David Stinnett sent the next pitch into right field for an RBI single to put his team back within one run of the lead.
Wheeler tied the game at 5-5 after scoring off another wild pitch, while Bryce Click put the Fighting Cocks ahead for the first time all game on an RBI single he lined into left field.
“We did a much better job of putting the ball in play those last two innings,” Chrisman said. “I think you saw our guys loosen up and stop striking out. If you can put the ball in play and force the defense to make plays, you always stand a good chance to succeed.”
With a 6-5 lead in hand, it was up to Long to close out the victory. He did so by retiring the side in order, and picking up his fourth strikeout of the game in the final at-bat to secure the win.
“(Long) did exactly what you expect your senior pitcher to do,” Chrisman said. “He came in, and once he got his breaking ball working he was rolling. He continually worked his way out of trouble and did exactly what we needed him to do.”
The Newport Fighting Cocks return to action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., as they take on the Seymour Lumber Kings — a team made up of members of the Seymour High School baseball team.
