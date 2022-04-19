NEWPORT—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks and Cosby Eagles renewed their rivalry on the diamond Friday afternoon in Newport. A doubleheader was played with the Fighting Cocks securing a pair of wins over the visiting Eagles.
Game one saw the Big Red earn a 10-0 victory in five innings of play. The second game would also end in five, based on a prior arrangement between coaches, with CCHS taking the contest 7-1.
Isaac Dorsey took the mound for Cocke County in game one earning the victory. Cocke County pitching would limit Cosby to just two hits while racking up 10 strikeouts.
CCHS would plate a pair of runs in the first inning to take a quick 2-0 lead. The offense would go cold until the bottom of the fourth when Cocke County broke the game open.
Three Cosby errors in the inning, a hit batter, two walks and a wild pitch allowed Cocke County to post six runs in the bottom half to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Ezekiel Cortez would close the game out in the fifth with a two run triple to run rule the Eagles, 10-0.
Game two started off more promising for the Eagles after Braydon Hall cracked a leadoff double. Hall would advance to third on a wild pitch and score on an error to give Cosby the 1-0 advantage.
Cocke County battled back in the bottom half when senior Chandler Gregg notched two RBIs with a double to center field. Gregg would later score on a passed ball to give the Big Red the 3-1 lead. A pair of singles from Cortez and Taylos Thomas would keep the inning alive with two outs.
Freshman Bo Proffitt singled to right to plate two more runs for the Fighting Cocks. The Eagles would catch Proffitt in a rundown to bring the inning to a close.
Cocke County used several pitchers in game to keeping the Eagles offense guessing. The Eagles would strikeout nine times while being limited to just one hit in the game.
The Fighting Cocks would plate a run in the bottom of the third to bring the score to 7-1. Cosby was down to their last at bat in the top half of the fifth looking to claw their way back into the game.
A pair of Cocke County errors gave the Eagles two base runners with two down in the inning. A pick off attempt by Cocke County’s Dylan Jackson forced Cosby’s Dom Cowles into a rundown. The game ended with Cowles being tagged out by Cocke County’s Bryce Click.
CCHS head coach Andy Chrisman gave credit to Cosby’s pitchers for keeping his team off balance at the plate. Chrisman said he would like to have seen more production but was happy with the wins.
“We stranded a lot of runners, but you have to tip your hat to their pitchers,” Chrisman said. “It’s an adjustment when you step out of league play and see something different than you’re used to seeing.
“Both of their pitches had decent curveballs, and when they were able to locate it to play off their fastball, they did a really good job of throwing us off balance.
“I would like to have seen us have timelier hitting, but right now we’ll take wins any way we can get them.”
Game one was fairly clean for Cocke County defensively, but the second game of the twin bill saw the Big Red commit four errors with a pair coming in the fifth.
Chrisman said the errors are frustrating but noted his team has gotten better as the season has progressed.
“We’re still a work in progress, and we make some inexperienced mistakes. We’ve gotten better and cut our errors in half in the last 10 games. Game one was a fairly clean game, but in game two our attention to detail started to wane a little bit. It was 5-1 or 6-1 and we were acting like it was 20-1.
“I would have liked to see us lock in and be a bit more focused. The part that’s frustrating is when we aren’t doing our mechanics correctly. If you’re hustling and making a play as hard as you can and kick it, then so be it. When you don’t get to the right spot or do it the way you were taught to do it, that’s the one that’s frustrating.”
Although the offense was somewhat lacking in Chrisman’s eyes, one aspect he was pleased with was the effort of his pitching staff. The Cocke County rotation has slowly improved as pitchers are finding more consistency on the mound. Chrisman said that is of major importance as the Big Red are getting closer to district tournament time.
“Our pitchers did a better job of pounding the strike zone today, and it all starts there. They’ve taken some steps forward over the last couple weeks and hopefully they continue. That was one of the biggest things for me. We were able to hit our spots and execute pitches, and that’s something we have to take forward from this.”
Chrisman tipped his hat to Cosby head coach Justin Hite for the progress that has been made over the last four seasons on The Hill. The Eagles have added to their win total each season under Hite. Chrisman said the effort is reflected by the play of the field.
The pair of wins moved Cocke County to 4-14 on the year, while Cosby dropped to 2-10 for the season. Just a handful of games remain in the 2022 season as both teams hope to play spoiler in the respective conferences.
(Editor’s Note: Cosby Head Coach Justin Hite was unavailable for comment following the games due to unforeseen circumstances.)
