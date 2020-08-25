SEYMOUR—Victories are becoming more and more common for the Cocke County boys’ high school golf team.
On Monday, the group secured its third win of the season, topping Northview Academy and Seymour in a tri-match at the Creekside Plantation golf course in Seymour, Tenn.
As a team, Cocke County won Monday’s match with a score of 167. Seymour finished second with a score of 204, and Northview rounded out the field with a score of 213. It’s the largest margin the program has won by in its three wins this season.
“Winning by such a wide margin, and away from our home course is another big step for us,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “This may have been the toughest course we’ve played. Probably the second toughest behind The Country Club in Morristown. The par 3’s here are very tough.”
Freshman phenom Kaden Shropshire continued his early season tear on Monday. After an off round in last week’s victory over Cherokee, Shropshire shot off a round of 35, earning him medalist honors for the day. It’s the fourth time this season he’s posted the lowest round of the day.
“I called it,” Ramsey exclaimed. “I said after last week that I wouldn’t be surprised if he bounced back and led us this week. Sure enough, he did. It just says a lot about his make up and how bad he wants to succeed. I’m proud of him.”
Shropshire’s round was the best of the day by eight strokes. The second best round of the day belonged to junior teammate Brycen Hartsell.
Hartsell, Ben Rowland and Gage Bowman each aided in Cocke County’s team score to pick up the win on Monday. All three finished with rounds in the mid-40’s, as Hartsell had the lowest of the three with a round of 43.
“Brycen and Ethan had a couple of solid, steady rounds as usual,” Ramsey said. “For Ethan to shoot a 44 despite two balls going out of bounds says a lot about his mentality. Without the out of bounds shots, he comes real close to shooting in the 30’s.”
Bowman’s day finished with a round of 45, finishing a consistent round for the Fighting Cocks at the challenging Seymour course.
“Bowman’s solid,” Ramsey said. “That’s just another steady day by our five man. He’s a kid with a great attitude, who gives it his best every time. He’s always got a ‘team first’ mindset. You have to have that to have a successful program.”
All four of Cocke County’s scorers finished with top five rounds at the end of the match.
With the rest of the week off, Cocke County will be back on the links on Tuesday when it travels to McDonald Hills in Rogersville, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.