After last week’s postponement, the Cosby Eagles will finally play under the lights at home for the first time since early September.
Due to illness and injury, Cosby’s home game against the Oakdale Eagles was called off. The two programs are hopeful to make it up, but no make-up date has been set.
Now, Cosby is set for its final region tilt of the season as it hosts longtime rival Unaka at Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
