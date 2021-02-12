COSBY—The Cosby Eagles embarrassed Pigeon Forge when they met earlier in the year on the Tigers’ home floor.
In the return trip to Cosby on Thursday, the visiting Tigers kept that game in mind.
Pigeon Forge entered a buzz saw atmosphere on The Hill on Thursday night, and weathered everything that came its way to pull out an 80-71 victory over the Eagles.
The day wasn’t all sour for the Eagles’ program, though.
Earlier in the day, second-year head coach Kurt Brooks was named the District 2-A Coach of the Year, as he helped guide Cosby to an unbeaten run through the league for the second consecutive season.
“It’s really nice to win the reward,” Brooks said. “That award means just as much to the team as it does an individual reward. We have 20 guys and three coaches. It’s not just me over there and I feel as if it’s a team award.”
Cosby also touted three All-District 2-A team selections, along with Trey Johnson earning the league’s Player of the Year honor after he was named a Class A Mr. Basketball finalist earlier in the day.
Riley Galler, Hunter Workman and Hayden Green were named to the league’s All-District team, as well.
In the first quarter, both teams traded the lead back and forth.
Logan Cline and Johnson would catch fire and help the Eagles pull out to a 4-2 lead.
Cline would earn a starting spot on Thursday night, and scored four points in the loss on Senior Night.
Cosby won the turnover battle six to three, but still trailed by three points heading into the second quarter.
Even with having strong defensive play, the Eagles couldn’t find the basket and would have to rely on getting to the free-throw line to keep the game close.
Johnson made a trip to the line five times in the second to keep the Eagles close.
Pigeon Forge continued to find the open man and would not miss inside the paint, as it took a 37-25 lead into the half, led by Keegan Rayfield.
Rayfield and three of his teammates all scored double figures in the win at Cosby.
“We couldn’t get the ball in the lane and couldn’t rebound. That ultimately led to the big run from Pigeon Forge in the first half. We were getting blown by and couldn’t get a man to help side.”
Trailing by 12 at the start of the third quarter, Cosby would turn to Johnson to get the team a spark to keep up with the high-powered Tigers.
The Tigers pulled out to a 45-29 lead before Galler got to the free-throw line and drained two of his eight points on the night.
The spark the Eagles needed finally came with under four minutes left in the third, as a Paxton Coggins three trimmed the deficit to 48-34.
Coggins would continue his hot streak of threes and score nine points on the night in the loss.
After a Johnson three, the Eagles would rally back to trim the lead to four heading into the final quarter.
Johnson led the Eagles in scoring with 36 points in his final regular season game on The Hill on Senior Night.
Every punch that Cosby threw at the Tigers, they had an answer. The Tigers had not made a 3-pointer throughout the first half but would hit six threes in the second half to continue to increase their lead.
Cosby had many chances to bring the lead down to four, but costly turnovers with under three minutes left would eventually cost them a season sweep on the Tigers.
Pigeon Forge would play spoiler on the Eagles Senior Night, walking out of Cosby with a nine point win over the Eagles.
