NASHVILLE—Cocke County High School freshman Jocelyn Waits competed at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) 2022 State Meet in February. Waits was the only athlete to represent Cocke County at the Thomas F. Frist Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, and she competed with swimmers from 31 other Tennessee high schools.
Waits has been swimming ever since she was seven years old, when she began swimming for the Newport/Cocke County Rapids swim team. She was diagnosed with Scoliosis at a young age and her orthopedic physician recommended the sport to help.
According to her mother, Angela Opry, the curvature in Jocelyn’s spine has nearly diminished without any intervention, thanks in part to the sport.
In her freshman year, Waits qualified for seven of the eight individual events at the State Meet. TISCA competitors were eligible to enter a maximum of two individual events, and Waits chose to compete in the 100-yard Fly and the 200-yard Individual Medley (IM), in which swimmers utilize all four strokes (Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle).
Waits recorded a Personal Record in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:27.53 and placing second in her heat in the event.
She swam a 1:05.82 in the 100 Fly, placing fourth in her heat.
“Although she didn’t medal at this event she went to Nashville and represented Cocke County High School in an upstanding and competitive manner,” said Opry, who traveled to Nashville with her daughter.
Waits joins the likes of Morgan Blazer, Christian Blazer, Bethany McNabb, and Garon Bateman, who have all represented CCHS at the State Championships.
“I really enjoyed swimming at state as a freshman,” Waits said.
“At first I was a little worried and scared, but it was my first year at state so I didn’t put a lot of focus on how I done. I just went there and had fun with the whole experience.”
Waits says her main goal for swim is to make it to the State Meet every year of her high school career, but she says her focus in college will be academics.
“I really enjoy swimming against my friends and I love how everyone treats each other. It’s super fun because everyone acts like family, you have support from other teams and coaches, and everyone is nice to each other,” Waits said.
The 2023 State Meet is scheduled for February 10-11, and it will be held in Knoxville.
