NEWPORT—Coming off the program’s first playoff appearance in eight years, Conner Ramsey faced unique circumstances going into his senior season.
After a coaching change in late spring, as the lead-up to his final season with the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks was in motion, everything he’d learned within the game was about to change as CCHS alum Scotty Dykes returned to lead his alma mater.
That didn’t keep Ramsey from putting in the work he needed to get noticed by college coaches, though. Over the summer, his hard work paid off in the form of a scholarship offer that he accepted to Mount St. Joseph, a Division III institution governed by the NCAA in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“This opportunity means a lot,” Ramsey said. “It’s a blessing to be able to move on from high school and still have the opportunity to play the game I love.”
While Ramsey sought a move out of state to go to college, it was a home away from home that he was ultimately looking for. That atmosphere was provided to him by MSJ, which led to his decision to sign with the Lions ahead of the 2020 season.
“I loved everything about them,” Ramsey said. “They showed me a lot of love and took care of me from the moment I went to visit all the way through today. They made me feel at home, and that ultimately led me to signing with them.”
Over the years, Ramsey has put in tireless hours to give himself the opportunity to play at the next level. It’s his lead by example approach that he hopes will inspire the youth within the community, and give them hope that they too can make it at the next level and chase their dreams.
“I want to be one that’s able to show kids in this community that they can make it out of Newport and go on to chase their dreams at the next level,” Ramsey said. “It doesn’t matter if you come from the suburbs or the projects. If you dedicate yourself to your craft you can give yourself these opportunities.”
For Dykes, Ramsey’s signing marked the second of the first senior class under his regime. It’s his hope to make it a more regular occurrence in the future.
“We’re pushing our kids to be in a position to have these opportunities,” Dykes said. “Connor’s athletic work speaks for itself. With Mount St. Joseph it’s imperative to have a good academic background, and Connor’s put himself in this position by putting in the work in the classroom.
“As coaches we’re putting in the work from top to bottom all over the program to put our kids in position for these opportunities to go play and learn at the next level. Hopefully next year we’ll have four or five with the same opportunity to move on to the next level.”
Since taking over the program it’s been Dykes and his staff’s goal to get their players as much exposure possible to give them the chance to play at the collegiate level. It’s not only important to him to give his current players every opportunity possible, but is a message he hopes rings home to future athletes that join the program.
“We’ve got coaches working everyday that are making calls and sending emails to colleges to get these kids some exposure,” Dykes said. “We’re doing all the things the bigger schools in the area are, and it’s all to give our guys the best chance at getting to play at the collegiate level.”
Ramsey’s journey serves as an example Dykes hopes to use for years to come.
Entering his senior season, a coaching change was the last thing Ramsey expected in his final year with CCHS. There was a learning curve to begin with, but everything eventually began to click between the multi-position athlete and the new coaches.
“The coaching change was a challenge at first,” Ramsey said. “At first I couldn’t get in sync with the new coaches, but they’re great coaches and they worked with me. As time went on it was easy adapting to their style.”
Dykes and his staff weren’t in place until after the spring practice period in 2019, making the changes they looked to implement a more difficult challenge with the little time before the season began.
Players like Ramsey helped ease the transition, though. His tenacity and ambition were what helped him not only have a strong senior season, but put him in position to play at the college level.
“Connor always had a great attitude. He was willing to go the extra distance and put in the work he needed to better himself,” Dykes said. “He had the skill set needed to propel himself to the next level and put in the work to get himself to this point.”
While the 2019 season didn’t end with the results the program had hoped for, it’s Ramsey’s belief it still laid the foundation for what’s to come in the future under Dykes’ leadership.
“I like what we did this year, to be honest,” Ramsey said. “I know our record says otherwise, but it didn’t reflect some of the positive changes we made over the season. The effort was always there, and I think things are heading in a positive direction.
“They’ll have a rebound year this season. I think the program is headed in the right direction, and with a full year under this staff’s leadership I think they’ll be more focused and prepared for the upcoming season.”
With the summer winding down, Ramsey will soon report for fall camp as the 2020 preseason gets set to begin. There’s a lot of change that awaits him, but he’s ready to get on the field and help another program succeed, just as he had in his four years at Cocke County.
“I’m always going to put 110-percent in everything I’m going to do,” Ramsey said. “I’m a leader and I’ll be anything I’ve got to be to help my team succeed. I’ll always do whatever I need to do to win.”
