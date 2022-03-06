Using a furious first-half offense, the No. 13 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated No. 14 Arkansas, 78-74, in front of the third-straight capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
With the victory, head coach Rick Barnes earned the 750th win of his head coaching career. With that total, Barnes ranks seventh among active Division I head coaches.
Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 SEC) wrapped up a perfect 16-0 regular season at home with a terrific 3-point shooting performance. The Big Orange connected on 12-of-18 (.667) from deep and made 23-of-50 (.460) from the floor.
All-SEC candidate Kennedy Chandler was a big part of UT's 3-point shooting success, sinking 5-of-6 (.833) from beyond the arc. Those five baskets from downtown were a new career-high for the true freshman from Memphis.
