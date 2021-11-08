Tennessee seniors Hendon Hooker and Cade Mays both earned SEC weekly honors on Monday, as announce by the league office. Hooker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week while Mays earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors following standout performances in the Vols' thrilling 45-42 win at No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday night.
Tennessee's 45 points were its most against a ranked opponent on the road since Oct. 7, 2006 (51 at No. 10 Georgia). Hooker finished an efficient 15-of-20 for a career-best 316 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 41 yards on the ground.
Mays paved the way and protected for a Tennessee attack that racked up 462 yards of total offense. The Knoxville native played every offensive snap at right tackle and did not allow a pressure, a sack or a penalty. Mays was part of a Tennessee unit that put up 42 points – its most vs. a ranked opponent since scoring 45 vs. Northwestern in the 2016 Outback Bowl. For the season, Mays has now played 418 snaps without allowing a sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.