The start of the season has been a great one for the Cocke County Lady Red soccer program.
Not only are they 2-0 to start the season, but notched their first victory over Cosby in the last five seasons, defeating the cross-county Lady Eagles 5-3 on Tuesday.
Mia Budinahaija led the Lady Red with a hat trick, including their first two goals of the game. Karlie Souder had both of the other CCHS goals in the win.
Cosby’s goals were spread out amongst freshmen Chloe Hance and Addison Woods, and junior Kaymen Moss.
