SEYMOUR—For the second time in three years, Newport’s own Jimmy Owens took the checkered flag in the ninth annual Scott Sexton Memorial at 411 Speedway.
Owens took the lead midway through Monday night’s 52-lap feature event and led the rest of the way to claim the victory. In doing so, Owens becomes the event’s second two-time winner, joining Cory Hedgecock with his victories in 2014 and 2020.
Monday night’s victory continued a now three-year run of victories at the Seymour dirt track, for Owens. Since his win in the event in 2019, he has won five times at 411 Speedway, including three wins during the track’s run of events throughout the 2020 calendar.
Monday’s win also marked Owens third victory of the season in the 33 starts he’s made in various series and events throughout the calendar year.
The reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion, Owens currently sits in the top 10 of the series standings with more than half the season remaining.
The tour’s annual trip to 411 Speedway for the Tennessee’s Action Track 50 scheduled for May 14 was cancelled earlier this year. The series is currently set to return to east Tennessee for a July doubleheader at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn.
