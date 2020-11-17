SEVIERVILLE—The Newport Grammar Warriors’ unbeaten run to start the season has come to an end.
With a trip to New Center on Monday night, the Warriors (5-1) five-game win streak to start the year suffered its first setback. The Lady Warriors (2-4) were also unsuccessful in their bid for a win on the road.
After wrapping up the week on Tuesday, NGS will be off until after the Thanksgiving break as it remains on the road for a pair of matchups with Rush Strong.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will next be at home when they host New Center on Dec. 3.
NEW CENTER 28, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 17 (GIRLS)
Trailing by three going into the fourth, the Lady Warriors’ offensive struggles kept them from mounting a comeback on Monday.
Instead, New Center pulled away over the final six minutes to take a 28-17 victory over Newport Grammar.
New Center’s Jadyn Sharp led all scorers with nine points. Carsie Ellison led Newport Grammar in scoring with seven points.
New Center led 6-4 after the first period, and carried a 13-9 lead into the half.
The Lady Warriors cut the deficit down to a 20-17 margin going into the fourth, but were rendered scoreless over the final six minutes as they fell by 11.
NEW CENTER (28): Jadyn Sharp 9, Kylie Gibson 6, Mandy Saunders 4, Allee Faulkner 3, Heidi West 2, Allie Fox 2, Cassie George 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (17): Carsie Ellison 7, Leah Hammonds 4, Hayden Carter 4, Emersen Smith 2.
NEW CENTER 56, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 25 (BOYS)
After building a large first-half lead, New Center maintained control of Monday night’s outing to hand the Newport Grammar Warriors their first loss of the season.
Led in scoring by Owen Brooks, New Center topped the Warriors, 56-25. NGS was led in scoring by Kyler Hayes’ game-high 14 points. Oren Hazelwood had the remaining 11 points for the Warriors.
New Center took an 18-9 lead at the end of the first period, and held NGS to a single point in the second half to hold a 32-10 advantage at the half.
The margin continued to grow in the second half, as New Center took a 42-17 lead into the fourth before closing out a 31-point win over the previously unbeaten Warriors.
NEW CENTER (56): Owen Brooks 13, Jude Costner 8, Hayden Akers 8, Parker Newman 8, Mason Phillips 8, Cooper Newman 4, Braden Huffaker 3, Wyatt Maples 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (25): Kyler Hayes 14, Oren Hazelwood 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.