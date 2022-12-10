Throughout his sports journey, Hayden Green’s impact has touched many lives.
This week, that reach — and the support of communities and teams who don’t even know Green personally — have been on full display.
On Wednesday night, Cosby’s freshman boys team and JV girls team hosted the same teams from Sevier County in “Hoops 4 Hayden,” a fundraising event in which all proceeds — approximately $3,000, per Cosby athletic director Levi Cooper — went to the family.
Who sparked the event? A coach who remembered Green from one of his earlier sports stops, in AAU basketball.
“I put on tournaments in Sevier County, and he’s played on several teams from Cocke County,” said Jonathan Shultz, the girls’ basketball coach at Sevier County High School. “I knew (Hayden) from basketball tournaments and remember him being a really good athlete and great competitor.
“While we didn’t have room for a varsity game, I reached out and said, ‘Can we do something?’ That was really the motivation. I’ve got a lot of respect for Cosby and thought it would be an opportunity to help the family out.”
“HaydenStrong” T-shirts were sold at the gate, as were blue bracelets and even pieces of Cosby’s old gym floor — anything to bring in money.
“We were on board with it,” said Cooper of the moment that Lowe approached him with the idea from Shultz. “And the varsity kids worked the concession stand. So it’s been a good school-wide project with everybody helping out to earn some extra money for Hayden and his family.”
The next night, 11 miles to the north, Cocke County held its own donation event titled, “Hearts for Hayden” while hosting Hancock County.
Both Casey Ragan and Chris Mintz wore Hayden-themed T-shirts during the games, the blue lettering and Cosby logo serving a stark contrast to their teams’ red and white uniforms.
“As soon as it happened, we talked about doing something,” said Ragan. “We saw the shirts on Facebook and got an order in, girls and boys both, and then we were just waiting for a home game to do it. And this happened to be the next one.”
“I mean it shows everybody it’s more than just basketball,” he added. “We’re a community. We are the Cocke County community, and when one of our own is going through something, I don’t think there’s a better one at rallying around them.”
The move not only reflected Cocke County’s approach to a rival team going through a hard situation — it also reinforced the school’s loyalty to its current and former students.
Before he took the floor for Cosby, Green was a freshman point guard for Cocke County. So the senior players who wore shirts in Green’s honor, Baylor Baxter and Brazen Stewart, had played with him growing up.
There was also a unique touch to the girls’ game, as Javin Campbell — Hayden’s sister and a freshman for the Lady Red — took the floor as a starter.
“Javin’s his sister, so it’s part of our family, too,” said Mintz. “It’s still part of our community, because she’s had to deal with it, too. So it’s been big to see them rally around each other.
“They’ve pulled hard for her. We’ve all loved on her. It’s been good for our girls to support her.”
The support has also come from other places across East Tennessee, as schools and people who may not even know Green are finding ways to rally behind the community and his family.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Cooper. “We compete, but the end of the day, everybody does what they do for the kids. It’s like a big family. I think I read that Washburn and Grainger have bought lots of T-shirts, and it’s quite humbling to see how far the impact reaches.”
South Greene became the latest school to participate, holding a donation jar during its Friday games to raise money.
But high school athletes and administrators have not been the only ones to take part in this region-wide effort for Green, who is still working through physical therapy but hopes to be home at Christmas.
College coaches and athletes have taken notice, too — specifically, ones from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee football team in Knoxville.
After getting Hayden’s number from former Cosby coach Kevin Hall, Heupel passed the digits on to his coaches and players.
Then, on Wednesday of this week, a few Vols took a break from their Orange Bowl preparations and walked through the door of Hayden’s hospital room.
Defensive backs Jaylen McCollough and Brandon Turnage, along with Assistant Director of Player Development Anthony Hines, visited with Hayden that afternoon.
He also got to FaceTime with Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who wears the same number as Green on the field: 4.
Altogether, this week has been another one filled with support for Green and his family — not only from people who have personally encountered him, but those who have seen and heard about his story and heroism in general.
Summarized Green’s coach, Brian Stewart: “I think it’s nothing short of amazing that people continue to come out and answer the bell to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.