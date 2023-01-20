Cocke County boys basketball coach Casey Ragan looks down the floor during his team's loss to Greeneville on Tuesday night. Ragan's club lost the next night in Robbinsville, as the Black Knights beat CCHS in double overtime. Ragan insisted how proud he has been of their effort, though, and that they will look to bounce back in district matchups next week.
Chris Mintz instructs his team during a timeout in the midst of Tuesday night’s loss to Greeneville. The Lady Red bounced back the next night with a win in Robbinsville, North Carolina.
Jake Nichols
Chris Mintz put his young Lady Red to the test on Wednesday night in North Carolina.
After they had exerted the most energy possible against Greeneville in a three-point loss the night before, after they had made a long two-hour trek from Newport to Robbinsville, and after they had played almost an entire game on tired, wobbly legs — Cocke County’s players looked into their coach’s eyes.
And he told them he wanted them to withstand one more storm — on their own.
“I told them I wasn’t bailing them out,” he said plainly on Thursday. “That we are either going to withstand this, or we’re not.
“So we got up by eight or nine, (Robbinsville) cut it to one, and we made some shots and free throws and did the things we didn’t do the night before.”
The result: a 59-53 win that featured four Lady Red players in double figures.
Paige Niethammer led the way with 14 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Halle Kitchen put up 14 points with five rebounds, two steals, four assists and one block.
Destiny Reese scored 12 points with three rebounds. Adisen McNealy totaled 10 points, six boards and two assists.
Overall, Mintz’s team proved what he wanted to see.
“I didn’t want to bail them out,” he said. “I wanted them to fight through adversity, to think for themselves. And we handled it.”
For them to withstand and take care of business, I told them they grew up,” he said. “That showed how much they are growing up.”
Casey Ragan’s team also grew this week, albeit in tougher fashion than the Lady Red.
The Fighting Cocks lost to Greeneville 58-37 on Tuesday night, the frustration visible for everyone — including Major Woods in his first game back from a two-month absence due to health concerns.
Woods and CCHS were dealt another tough blow Wednesday, as they lost 72-70 in double overtime.
A Brazen Stewart 3-pointer tied the score, but Robbinsville’s Brock Adams knocked down a running floater with four seconds left to clinch a 72-70 win.
“Loved our guys’ fight,” said Ragan. “We used a lot of energy and just overall emotion on Tuesday night against Greeneville, so I knew Wednesday’s game at Robbinsville could be a struggle whether we had won Tuesday or not.
“I’m so proud of the way those guys pushed through it all though and fought for a complete game plus two overtimes. In the end, Robbinsville just made 1 more play than we did.“
He added that the Fighting Cocks had “plenty of opportunities, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Lakkin France led the way with 19 points, while Kyler Hayes totaled 18. Brazen Stewart notched 10 points.
And, despite the loss, Ragan left North Carolina proud of his team’s effort.
“Loved the way guys stepped up to the challenge, especially at end of the fourth and OT,” he said. “When things looked bleak for us, someone came up big.
“Brazen made some big shots late, Major came in and had a couple of great defensive plays to give us a chance. Lakkin played outstanding all night long. Shot the ball very well and was all over the place.”
“There is plenty of us to learn from in a game like that,” he added, “but I can’t knock their effort whatsoever. Especially being on tired legs.”
Both Cocke County teams now look forward to next week when they will take on Cherokee on Tuesday and Grainger on Friday.
“I’m honestly excited to see these guys get back after it next week,” said Ragan. We’ll get some things corrected before Cherokee on Tuesday, but after seeing the heart and determination they played with last night coming off a tough night beforehand, I have no doubt this group will respond.”
Added Mintz in summation for the Lady Red: “Next week is a big week for us.”
