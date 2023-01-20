Chris Mintz put his young Lady Red to the test on Wednesday night in North Carolina.

After they had exerted the most energy possible against Greeneville in a three-point loss the night before, after they had made a long two-hour trek from Newport to Robbinsville, and after they had played almost an entire game on tired, wobbly legs — Cocke County’s players looked into their coach’s eyes.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.