NEWPORT—The Lady Red basketball team turned in one of their more complete performances Tuesday evening as they defeated the Tuscola Lady Pioneers, 67-34.
An aggressive defense has been a mainstay for the Lady Red who are now 5-1 on the young season. Defense was key in the game against the Lady Pioneers, but efficiency on offense was just as important.
The Lady Red scored early and often in the first quarter of play led by senior guards Gracie Gregg and Camryn Halcomb. The duo combined for 12 of the team’s 25 points in the period.
Cocke County’s defensive pressure proved more than effective as Tuscola had difficulty even making it to half-court. The Lady Red limited the Lady Pioneers to just two points in the first quarter.
Chris Mintz, Lady Red head coach, said the frenetic style of play lends itself to his team’s strong suits.
“Early on we got Tuscola playing a hectic game, which really started our offense,” Mintz said.
“We did a good job of being unselfish and pushing the ball up the court. We beat them a few times by outrunning and out hustling them.”
Tuscola had its most productive quarter in the second just as Cocke County rotated its starters in and out of the game. Following the same game plan, the bench players managed to turn up the defensive pressure to keep Tuscola’s gains to minimum.
Mintz said it’s important to share the workload as much as possible while keeping the same intensity.
“It’s really good to be able to spread the minutes, and we’ve been able to do that a few games this year. Letting them get more and more experience early in games is very beneficial. It’s nice to see them come into games and get some stops and create pressure on defense. Our players will be able to keep growing from that.”
The Lady Red went into the locker room with a comfortable 38-19 lead at the half. Cocke County’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders to begin the third quarter.
They shared the wealth as six Lady Red players recorded baskets in the period on their way to a 20 point quarter. Junior center Paige Niethammer led the team in scoring with 19 points. Niethammer was rewarded on several occasions for running the floor on fast break opportunities. Her defense was also crucial, especially in the fourth quarter of play. The Lady Red defense closed out the game allowing just four points, two of which came from the free throw line.
Coach Mintz was happy with his team’s ball movement against Tuscola. The team’s assist to turnover ratio was something to be proud of.
“We moved the ball really well and had 21 assists out of 27 baskets made. That’s moving the ball and sharing it, which is something that we try to preach to the team.”
The Lady Red start district play this Tuesday, December 7, as they battle the Cherokee Lady Chiefs. The home game slated to start at 6 p.m.
CCHS (67): Paige Niethammer 19, Gracie Gregg 12, Jaylen Cofield 7, Camryn Halcomb 7, Sydney Clevenger 5, Addison McNealy 5, Destiny Reese 5, Kirsten Moore 3, Halle Kitchen 2, Abby Niethammer 2.
TUSCOLA (34): K. Cherry 9, D. Buchanan 8, A. Diaz 6, A. Webster 4, A. Stepp 4, S. Bryson 3.
