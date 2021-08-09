NEWPORT—Going into the final week of the preseason, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks are finding just where they stand as they prepare for week one.
On Friday the team went through its second and final preseason scrimmage as it hosted Class 3A power Unicoi County. The Blue Devils are coming off a 5-5 season that ended in the first round of the State Playoffs in 2020.
Third-year head coach Scotty Dykes mainly wanted to see improvement from the team's first scrimmage of the preseason at CAK a week prior.
While he felt like he got that early in the evening, he still came away wanting more out of his group by the end of the night.
"Effort-wise, when we were fresh we were better this week," Dykes said. "We had two of the best practices we've had in a long time, this week. We're getting there, but still have so far to go.
"Still some mistakes we've got to clean up. Execution has to be better. I realize we're super young, but we can't rely on that excuse."
The CCHS defense was once again the main draw of the scrimmage, as the first-team unit allowed just one score through its time on the field.
Cocke County's defense is where the majority of the team's youth will show as far as on-field personnel goes. Dykes has already noted as many as six freshmen could be on the field at the same time, so the fact that unit has had success in the preseason is a bright spot as the team prepares for the opening week of the year.
Offensively, Cocke County saw improvement from where it was the week before at CAK, but still not quite where Dykes would like the unit to be.
"Offensively, we're still nowhere close to where we need to be," Dykes said. "We've got a lot to clean up, up front. When we understood what we're supposed to do and executed, we made plays. That's the part that's frustrating for me."
The unit had better success moving the ball, but as Dykes noted in his comments there were still mistakes that had plays bottled up before they could ever develop.
Most of the offense's success came through the air, as junior quarterback Baylor Baxter found what's becoming one of his favorite targets — fellow junior Lakkin France — for a few connections on downfield throws.
Baxter also found receivers on underneath routs to move the ball, which served as a serviceable substitute as the ground game struggled to take off.
"We moved the ball better, but still too many busts up front," Dykes said. "We counted at least eight busts on our 20 plays. You can't have that. You can't win that way. We've got to find a way to get it done so we can put some points on the board."
This week is the final week of the preseason for schools across the state, meaning any adjustments Dykes and his staff hope to make before kicking off the season on Aug. 20 at Cherokee will need to be shored up this week.
"There's going to be a lot of urgency in practice in this last week of the preseason," Dykes said. "We're going to ramp it up another notch. We're going to ramp up our conditioning and film study, and the execution is going to have to get better."
Cocke County will end the week at the inaugural Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Larry Williams Stadium, which will begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.