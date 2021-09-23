SEVIERVILLE—The back half of the schedule has played kind to the Cocke County Lady Red. That trend continued on Tuesday.
Not even a full day removed from a victory over inter-county rival Cosby on Monday night, Cocke County topped District 2-AAA rival Sevier County in straight sets, 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-21) on Tuesday.
“Yesterday’s win really prepped us for tonight’s match,” CCHS coach Heather Williams said. “The girls played really well tonight and I felt like everyone played a role in the win.”
The victory comes as the latest in a late-season surge by the Lady Red (8-6, 3-4 District 2-AAA). They've won five of their eight outings in the month of September, picking up three crucial district victories.
That streak continued with a season sweep of Sevier County on Tuesday.
In the first set, CCHS swapped the lead back and forth with the Bearettes.
Neither team could find the edge until the Lady Red were up 15-12. Abigail Erby’s assist to Camryn Halcomb sparked a 7-0 run to extend their lead and ultimately take the first set.
Both combined for 29 assists, Halcomb had a team-high 15 while Erby had 14 assists in their sweep against Sevier County.
Similar to the first set, the Lady Red started out on fire riding the momentum they gained going into the second set.
The Bearettes took an early 2-1 lead before Cocke County dominated the net.
Sevier County’s Hailey Williams and Callie Rolen protected the net for the Bearettes, as both had a block each. Williams led the team in kills with six while Rolen finished with four kills.
Shayna Williams had a team-high of six aces, with four coming in the second set alone.
The Bearettes struggled to keep up defensively and found themselves down 19-9.
“During that final few plays in the second set, we had everyone clicking,” Williams said. “The girls were exploiting holes that Sevier County would give us and took advantage of it.”
The Lady Red closed out the set with a Shayna Williams ace and were looking to blank the Bearettes in three straight sets.
Sevier County wanted no part of a sweep as it pulled even with the tempo of Cocke County.
The Bearettes could breathe easily as they pulled to a 13-11 lead from a Rosen block, giving them their largest lead of the match.
Paige Niethammer would play a huge role for CCHS in hopes of a sweep. She had three of her team-high nine kills in the final set, including a clutch block at the end of the match.
“The final set, they began to attack in our weaker spots,” Williams said. “We made an adjustment in a timeout and we were able to get the lead back quickly.”
One of Erby’s three kills in the match gave the Lady Red a needed boost. Savannah Groth halted Sevier County’s comeback with a kill to make it a 24-21 game, setting up Niethammer for the match point. Groth finished with four kills and a block.
The 3-0 win made Cocke County winners in each of its last six sets played, giving it back-to-back shutout wins.
After closing the week against West Greene on Thursday, the Lady Red have three non-district matches lined up for next week. The week starts on Monday with a home match against North Greene, and they'll close the week with road contests at Gatlinburg-Pittman and South Greene.
