ALCOA — Victor Shults started wrestling for Cocke County when he was in sixth grade.
He stuck with the program through middle school, then high school, then hung around as an assistant.
Now, Shults is in his second year at the helm for a program that helped mold him during childhood.
And he has the Fighting Cocks on a historic run that the team has never before seen, dating back to its inception in 2004.
Following Thursday’s 5-0 showing in dual matches at Alcoa, CCHS is 13-0 for the first time in program history.
“My sophomore year, we went 15-5,” Shults said Thursday. “Now to be a month into the season and be at that mark, it’s great. I tried to help get it in the right direction as a wrestler, and to be part of the change is a big deal.”
“Anytime you go 13-0, it’s a really good thing,” he added. “But to do that as the coach of the team that developed you into who you are? Man, it’s special.”
The culture change has taken hold quickly through Shults, who noted that the power of belief and the contagious nature of winning have been transformative.
“It’s getting kids to believe in themselves,” he said. “It’s a culture change, because winning is contagious. When you can get one person to set the tone, it really spreads.”
Such was the case on Thursday, as CCHS dismantled Alvin C. York, Silverdale, Powell, South Doyle, Carter, Upperman and Knoxville Catholic.
At no point did they lose more than two matches in any of the duals, while only one match went longer than the first period.
“It’s amazing,” said Shults of the collective effort. “When they’re in that zone and locked in, they’re as good as anybody in the state.“
Seven wrestlers — Jacob Stanton, Devin Roemer, Nicolas Phillips, Isaak Wesche, Conrad Morralis, Landon Flockhart and Braxden Kelly — went 4-1 during the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Tyler Rollins and Cris Flockhart each finished the day at a perfect 5-0.
“Cris has really stepped up and come a long way in the past year,” said Shults. “And Tyler Rollins, I knew he had it in him. He’s just come out and been on a tear.
“When you’ve got guys like that you can depend on, and it’s almost a shock when they lose, it helps set a tone.”
Now, Shults can only hope that tone reverberates into the New Year.
CCHS has another dual match at Morristown East on January 5 before hosting Claiborne for the same thing on January 7.
Then, Shults’ team will continue building toward the postseason — and he is already excited to see what could unfold.
“I really believe the sky is the limit,” he said. “We’ve still got a ways to go to be at the caliber of Pigeon Forge or Greeneville.
“But if they keep learning the way they are, I think we can hang right in there. The way they’re busting their butts in practice is starting to reflect.”
