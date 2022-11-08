HAYDEN GREEN 1

Hayden Green looks toward the sideline during Cosby’s Homecoming game against North Greene. Green came out for football his junior year and quickly established himself as a key contributor within the group.

 Jake Nichols

Hayden Green was a basketball player, not a football player.

That’s what he kept insisting, anyway, before he and several other Eagle hoopers joined Cosby’s football team during the first week of the 2021 season.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.