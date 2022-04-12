GREENEVILLE—Cocke County’s win streak came to an abrupt end Monday afternoon at the hands of the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville. The Lady Red were riding high after defeating Gatlinburg-Pittman, Lenoir City, Chuckey-Doak and Carter.
Their bats went cold against Greeneville, who would run rule Cocke County after three innings of play. The Lady Devils hit four home runs in the third inning on their way to a 13-0 win.
Cocke County had a chance to escape any damage in the second inning, but Greeneville would score five runs with two outs in the inning. The fifth run came on an error at the plate to give the Lady Devils a 5-0 lead.
The loss moved Cocke County to 5-9 on the year and 1-7 in district play. The Lady Red will finish out the week on Friday with a trip to Chuckey-Doak. They have another break from district play next week with match ups against Sevier County, South Greene and Carter.
