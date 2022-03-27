The Fighting Cocks suffered another tough loss on the diamond Saturday afternoon as they fell 20-0 to the Morristown East Hurricanes. The defeat moved CCHS to 1-7 on the year, but the statistics show a much more unfortunate trend.
Cocke County has been outscored by their opponents 91-17 in their six losses this season. The Big Red dropped a close one to Gatlinburg-Pittman Friday night as they were defeated 10-9. The bats regressed in Saturday’s game as Cocke County was limited to just two hits. Andy Chrisman, CCHS head coach, said his team has lots to work on.
“We’ve got to get back in the batting cage and go back to work. Obviously what we’re doing right now isn’t working,” Chrisman said. “We have to find a way to have a better approach at the plate because most of their approaches aren’t very good right now. We’re not putting a lot of pressure on the other team and it goes back to practice. We have to put more work in and find a way to pressure the defense because we’re not right now.”
Cocke County has the week off from conference play but still has road games against University, Anderson County and Clinton. The Big Red will return to district play on Monday, April 4 when they travel to Greeneville to take on the Greene Devils. Game two will be played on Cocke County’s field on Tuesday, April 5. First pitch in that game will be tossed at 5 p.m.
