ROGERSVILLE—The Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors and Warriors were impressive in their victories over Rogersville City Monday evening.
The Lady Warriors were first to take the court against Rogersville. A dominant first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. NGS scored 14 points in the quarter thanks to the hot shooting of Karmine Shropshire and Hayden Carter. Newport Grammar held a commanding 14-2 lead after the first period of play.
There was a slight lull in the offense for both teams in the second quarter. Shropshire scored five of her team high 20 points in the quarter, and Ellie Proffitt chipped in four points to help the offensive effort.
The Lady Warriors went into the locker room with a 23-9 lead.
NGS came out shooting to being the second half of play. Five Lady Warriors made it onto the stat sheet with Shropshire leading the way with seven points. Lexi Massengill, Molly Roberts and Leah Adams each recorded baskets to extend the lead to 42-18 after three quarters of play.
NGS tacked on another nine points in the final quarter to close out the game and take home a 51-25 victory.
NGS (51): Karmine Shropshire 20, Hayden Carter 14, Ellie Proffitt 5, Lexi Massengill 4, Molly Roberts 4, Meredith Grooms 2, Leah Adams 2.
ROGERSVILLE CITY (25): Lauren Stidham 13, Addie Lawson 7, Brooke Nelson 2, Chloe Person 2, Kendra Fields 1.
Warriors top Rogersville City, 41-25
The Warriors picked up where the Lady Warriors left off Monday evening as they defeated the Warriors of Rogersville City.
The teams seemed evenly matched to start the game as both struggled to find an offensive groove in the first quarter. Maddux Carter kicked things off for the Warriors scoring all four of his points in the first period of play. Jackson Williamson and Maddox Holt both scored baskets to give NGS an 8-7 lead at the end of the quarter.
Will Sutton came to life in the second quarter for the Warriors scoring six of his game high 16 points. Holt added and additional four points to put the Warriors up 18-7 after the first half of play.
NGS saw an offensive explosion to start the second half. The Warriors scored early and often in the third quarter to post 17 points in the period. Sutton led the way with eight points, and Holt, Williams, and Skylar Hall combined for nine points.
The offensive woes continued for Rogersville, as they could only manage seven points in the quarter. NGS held a 35-14 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Rogersville attempted to make a comeback in the fourth quarter via the 3-pointer. They found the bottom of the net on three shots from behind the arc. The Warriors managed to scramble to the finish line posting six points in the quarter to take home the win.
NGS (41): Will Sutton 16, Maddox Holt 11, Jackson Williams 5, Maddux Carter 4, Skylar Hall 3, Zachary Williams 2.
ROGERSVILLE CITY (25): Lofton Hayes 9, Eli Boyd 3, Cole Allen 3, Brayden Haun 3, Zach Vailes 2, Aden Phipps 2, Landon Jeffers 2, Grant Morelock 1.
