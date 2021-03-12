COSBY—When Justin Hite took over the Cosby High School baseball program, he was faced with the challenge of several underclassmen.
Fast-forward to this third year on The Hill, and those underclassmen have turned into veterans that will be the foundation of his program in 2021.
After finishing his first season just win one shy of a region tournament berth, Hite has his sights set on breaking through to the next leg of the postseason this time around.
“We just want to win,” Hite said. “It’ll be our goal every year to compete for a region tournament spot, and that’s no different this season.”
Among the returning players that will guide the Eagles in 2021 are Dominic Cowles, Justin Stewart, Dillon Huff, Hunter Workman, Logan Cline and Doyne Calina.
Several multi-sport athletes make up Cosby’s roster, which is an area the program has prided itself on for several years.
Workman and Cline still have work to attend to on the hardwood, as the Eagles’ basketball team is set to be in the Class A State Tournament beginning Wednesday, March 17. While that will cause a delay in baseball’s start to the season, the addition of the roundball duo will be a highly anticipate one as the season gets underway.
Although the Eagles tout a lot of returning experience for the 2021 season, two key pieces won’t be back after graduating last year.
Manney Moore and Timothy Brannon each leave voids for the team to fill this season. Hit has his eyes on a pair of returners to help pick up the slack, though, particularly on the rubber as the season carries on.
“We have two arms in Dominic Cowles and Dillon Huff that will carry us in district play,” Hite said. “We’ve got to make plays behind them, though. Our main focus on the defensive side is to limit extra runs.”
An experienced group will highlight the roster this season, but it’s the team’s youth that has Hite most excited.
After coming in to work with a young group his first season on the job, Hite has expressed his knack for continuing to rebuild a program that fell to steep lows before his arrival.
“I like the youth we have, but we’ve still got work to do all around,” Hite said. “We’ve got some athletic pieces, but are still working on the fundamentals of the game with them. To fix that, we’ve got to do a better job promoting baseball at a younger age in this area.”
