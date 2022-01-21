COSBY—Fans who left the game early Thursday evening missed an incredible comeback by the Cosby Eagles. Cosby was able to capitalize on a 13 point run in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Seymour Eagles.
The comeback started in earnest with under 3 minutes to play in the game. Cosby’s Ethan Shults picked the pocket of a Seymour player and threw a half court pass to a streaking Slate Shropshire who laid it up and in for two.
A stop on defense and a Paxton Coggins 3-pointer pulled the Eagles within two points of Seymour at 53-51. The Eagles’ defense came up big again as their man coverage led to an inbound violation by Seymour.
Coggins drilled another 3-pointer on the subsequent play to give Cosby its first lead of the second half at 54-53. The Seymour offense responded on the other end of the floor with a 3-pointer of their own to reclaim the lead at 56-54.
Cosby’s Hayden Green slashed to the basket and banked a shot off the glass to tie the game at 56. He was fowled on the play and knocked down the free throw to put the Eagles up by one. A missed shot by Seymour led to a run out by the Eagles and a wide open Coggins who hit the uncontested 3-pointer from the wing. The shot put the Eagles up 60-56 with 53 seconds remaining in the contest.
Seymour’s Connor Hilton answered the call on next possession hitting a 3-pointer to bring the his team within one with 38 seconds left in regulation.
Coggins’ number was called once again on the next possession, but this time he was fouled on a midrange jumper. He hit both shots from the charity stripe to put the Eagles up 62-59 with 28 seconds on the clock.
Seymour had the opportunity to respond once more, but the game tying shot rimmed out. Cosby grabbed the rebound with 19 ticks left on the clock. The Eagles hit three crucial free throws in the closing seconds to claim a six point win over Seymour.
Cosby head coach Cody Lowe was proud of the effort put forth by his team in the closing minutes of the game. He said the energy needs to be there through all four quarters of play.
“We were a little flat during parts of the game, and that’s frustrating when you’re playing at home,” Lowe said. “We have some of the best fans in the state and they deserve better. Our back got against the wall when we were down 13 in the fourth, but we found a way to come back and get a win.”
Lowe praised the play of Shults and Coggins who both made a major impact on the game in differing ways. Coggins was sidelined for a large portion of the game due to foul trouble but was there for the team when they needed him most.
“Paxton (Coggins) was in foul trouble most of the game and couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter and made some huge shots. I’m really proud of his effort. The shot he hit to go up four with 53 seconds left was enormous.”
Shults’ toughness on defense was the game changer that led to the comeback victory. Lowe said Shults has a defense first mentality that makes him reliable when the game is on the line.
“He (Ethan Shults) brings a lot of energy on the defensive end and is a leader on this team. The work he did in the fourth quarter forcing turnovers really brought us a spark when we needed it.”
The win moved Cosby to 3-13 on the year with 10 games remaining in the regular season. Lowe said things haven’t gone according to plan this season, but he was happy to see his team show some resiliency after several tough losses.
“We’ve had some tough breaks, injuries and sickness this year that’s kept our whole unit from being on the floor. Jody (Lowe), our assistant coach, really challenged them in the fourth quarter to show some fight and heart. They were able to show some resiliency and earn a great win.”
The Eagles return to action on Tuesday, January 25 as they take on the Scott Highlanders at the Eagles’ nest. Game time has been set for 8 p.m.
COSBY (65): Shayden O’Dell 17, Slate Shropshire 15, Paxton Coggins 13, Hayden Green 9, Corey Askew 5, Peyton Raines 3, Ethan Shults 3.
SEYMOUR (59): Cam Soulages 22, Connor Hilton 12, Eli Williams 11, Stan Pennington 8, Caleb Ogle 3, Bryce Chapman 3.
