The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team begins NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 14 seed Longwood as part of the South Region at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tennessee’s inclusion in this year’s NCAA Tournament marks the fourth straight NCAA Tournament that the Vols have made. Tennessee has never previously faced Longwood (26-6)—winners of this year’s Big South Conference Tournament.
With a win Thursday, Tennessee would advance to face the winner of No. 6 seed Colorado State (25-5) and No. 11 seed Michigan (17-14) on Saturday. Time and television network for Saturday will be determined following Thursday’s games.
