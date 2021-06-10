GREENSBORO, N.C.—Tusculum University’s Daulton Martin and Brandon Trammell have been named to the 2021 American Baseball Coaches Association / Rawlings NCAA Division II All-America third team.
The Tusculum duo garners consensus All-America honors for the 2021 campaign as both Martin and Trammell were also recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) this spring.
Martin, a three-time All-America selection, earns consensus accolades for a second time in his outstanding career, becoming the first multi-consensus All-American in program history. Martin achieved the feat in 2019.
Previous consensus Tusculum baseball All-Americans include: Maikol Gonzalez (2008), Craig Goodman (2012) and Placido Torres (2016).
Martin, a second baseman from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, becomes the first three-time ABCA All-American in TU history. He was a first team honoree in 2019 and a third team selection in 2018 and this year. He finished this season with a .336 batting average where he totaled 51 hits including a South Atlantic Conference-best four triples (29th in NCAA II). His 12 home runs in 2021 are third in the league, while his 48 RBI and 53 runs scored are both third-best in the SAC. He has been hit by a pitch 20 times (1st in SAC / 3rd in NCAA II) in 2021 which are a new TU single-season record. He is 12-of-13 in stolen bases and leads the team with 93 fielding assists.
Martin accounted for 16 multi-hit games including a 4-for-4 performance in the series opener with Limestone where he tied a TU single-game record with nine RBI including two home runs with one of them being a grand slam. He followed in the second game of the series with three hits, including two more homers and five RBI against the Saints. He was tabbed the NCBWA Region Player of the Week as well as SAC Player of the Week and TSWA College Player of the Week.
Martin is TU's all-time leader in hits (293), runs scored (236), at-bats (793), doubles (66), runs batted in (193), total bases (480), walks (150) and hit-by-pitch. He is also second in school history in triples (17), on-base percentage (.496), assists (489) and tied for third in stolen bases (49). In 2020, Martin was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team.
Trammell, a senior from Knoxville, Tennessee, led the Pioneers with his .387 batting average and a conference-best 61 RBI (6th in NCAA II). The University of Tennessee transfer pounded out 58 hits (3rd in SAC) including a team-best 13 home runs (2nd in SAC / 40th in NCAA II).
The 2021 All-SAC first team choice recorded 21 multi-hit games with nine doubles, two triples while going 11-of-15 in stolen bases. His .733 slugging percentage is best on the team (5th in SAC), while his .473 on-base percentage is seventh in the conference. He has also recorded five outfield assists.
The Pioneers went 30-11 overall this year and are currently ranked 15th in the nation. Tusculum established a school and SAC single-season record with 25 league wins this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.