NEWPORT—The ascension the Cocke County High School boys’ golf program has been on continues to reach higher and higher heights.
The Fighting Cocks stayed hot on the links Thursday evening, picking up a victory over district rivals Greeneville and Morristown East.
“It’s the biggest win we’ve had since I’ve been here,” CCHS golf coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “Shocked isn’t the right word because this is something that I do expect with the amount of work these kids put in.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these boys. Mostly sophomores and freshmen with a strong junior coming out and getting the job done on our home course. This win is huge.”
Cocke County posted a team score of 159, giving it a five-stroke victory over both Greeneville and Morristown East, as they each finished with a 164 team score.
CCHS freshman Kaden Shropshire continued to impress. He was the only one to finish under par on Thursday, as he claimed medalist honors with a round of 35.
“Like I’ve said before, Kaden doesn’t play like a freshman,” Ramsey said.
Shropshire’s round on Thursday marks his best round since joining the high school program this season.
Low rounds from Ivy Poe and Brycen Hartsell aided Cocke County’s efforts in Thursday’s victory. Hartsell had the team’s second-lowest round with a 39, while Poe shot a 40.
“I can’t say enough about Ivy and Brycen,” Ramsey said. “Brycen continues to play like the upperclassmen that he is. Ivy shanked his first shot of the day, but recovered better than anybody I’ve seen. Shooting a 40 while not hitting the best is strong.”
Gage Bowman posted a career-low round to aid in Cocke County’s victory. With a round of 45 and his first eagle, he’s led as another example of how far the program has come the last few years, as well as a sign of good things to come.
“Gage, our five man, shooting a career round is awesome stuff,” Ramsey said. “Career round to go with his first career eagle is something you can’t make up.”
In girls competition, Morristown East prevailed as the victor over Cocke County, Greeneville and South-Doyle on Thursday.
The Lady ‘Canes combined for a team score of 86, edging Greeneville by three strokes. The Lady Red finished with a team round of 112, as Gracie Mathis had the group’s low round with a 53.
Cocke County returns to action on Tuesday, Aug. 18, with a trip to Egwani Farms in Knoxville to take on Carter and Fulton in another tri-match.
