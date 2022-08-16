COSBY — There are two key distinctions Cosby football coach Kevin Hall has made this week.
One is in mindset, as the Eagles prepare for their season opener against Sunbright at Cosby this Friday night.
“You can tell it’s game week,” said Hall, who noted a bit of anxiousness across the field going into his 11th season at the helm. “There’s a different attitude.”
But the other distinction, marking a much larger difference from last season? Depth.
When Cosby took the field against Sunbright last year, the Eagles had a thin roster — not to mention several players on both sides of the ball who were playing their first ever football game.
“I think that was the biggest difference between us and Sunbright last year, was just experience,” summarized Hall. “I feel like we were more athletic than them. Those guys had just played a little football and we hadn’t.”
Going into this year, though? “We’ve got 24 kids that’s played a little bit, so I definitely feel better about it,” he said.
Aside from experience, the Eagles also boast another key ingredient that is new to their program: depth.
Because when Hall across the grass on Monday, he not only saw last year’s “new” players back for another season. He saw 51 players in total, a new high for the Cosby football roster.
“It’s different for sure,” said Hall with a chuckle on Tuesday. “It makes the confidence level go up, makes practice go so much better. And it makes you feel good. I don’t know what we’re doing exactly, but we’ve got kids wanting to come play ball.”
Whatever the case, such depth will be essential for a team that did not get to use nearly as many bodies as Hall would have liked in the jamboree against Cocke County.
“We’re definitely excited for it,” he said. “I told the kids after the jamboree that we didn’t get to use the depth that we’ll have. We’re not going to have to depend on the same 12, 13 kids to play the whole four quarters. We’ve got almost 30 kids that’s going to play a lot of football.
“Let our athleticism and our depth take over, and make them work for everything they get, and eventually, I think we can wear ‘em down.”
Still, Hall noted that the Eagles will have to stay aware against a Sunbright team that Hall said has “big-play potential.”
“They like to get you deep, they’ll spread you out,” he said. “They’ve got good athletes, but they like to attempt the big play.”
Offensively, Cosby will look to establish its running attack to draw Sunbright’s defense into the box.
Slate Shropshire gave a taste of what that could look like when he gashed the Fighting Cocks’ defense twice on Cosby’s best drive of the night last Friday.
But then, if the Eagles can get the Tigers committed to the ground game?
“I feel like Tyler Turner might throw five touchdowns if (Cosby’s playmakers) get out there on the edge,” said Hall.
“Athlete to athlete, I think we’re a little better than them. If we can get them in some one-on-one situations, we can have some success.”
Aside from individual matchups, Cosby is looking to start off on the right note for a roster that Hall said is brimming with district title potential.
But first, the Eagles have to take off against Sunbright. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Cosby’s Virgil Ball Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.