The Warriors found success Monday evening as they knocked off Rogersville City to advance to the TMSAA championship game. NGS handled its business in the 42-11 victory on the road at Cherokee High School.
It was an all out team effort by the Warriors to snatch a victory from Rogersville. Skylar Hall led the team in scoring with 13 points.
Hall, Maddux Carter and Talon Leas hit 3-pointers early in the first quarter to push Newport Grammar out to an early lead. Will Sutton and Maddox Carter each chipped in a two point basket to give NGS a 15-0 lead after the first period of play.
The trio of Sutton, Hall and Holt had a strong second quarter of play that saw the Warriors post 12 points in the period. Each would score four points to share the scoring load during the quarter. Newport Grammar held a 27-5 lead heading into the locker room at the half.
The fourth quarter was a breeze for NGS as they entered the period with a 36-7 lead over Rogersville. Hall capped off his night by posting four of the six points scored in the final stanza.
