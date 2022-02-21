GREENEVILLE—Over a week ago, Cocke County High School made life chaotic for the state’s tenth-ranked team in the fourth quarter in a comeback win against Greeneville.
Once again, in the 2021-22 season’s most important game to date, the Lady Red did all it could to make a carbon copy comeback.
However, the No. 3 seeded Greeneville Lady Devils did just enough over the final minutes to hold on for a 60-56 win in Saturday’s District 2-3A Tournament semifinal over the No. 2 seed Lady Red. With its victory, Greeneville advanced to Monday’s title game against No. 1 seed Grainger, while the Lady Red fell to the consolation game against Cherokee.
More importantly, Cocke County will have to travel for a Region 1-3A Tournament quarterfinal game at either Elizabethton or Sullivan East, which have both won 20 games this year. Cocke County would also have to face the District 2-3A Champion in a do-or-die region semifinal if they advance through the quarterfinal round.
Greeneville (23-7) used a 21-8 third quarter advantage to take full control of the semifinal contest, turning a one-point halftime lead into a 14-point edge headed to the final period. Cocke County (22-6) made just three baskets in the pivotal third quarter, but couldn’t find any stops on the defensive end to prevent Greeneville from widening its lead to double figures.
“We told them at halftime that the first 3 minutes of the third quarter is our most important part,” second-year Lady Red coach Chris Mintz said. “For some reason we come out at halftime and we lose a little focus.
“If we’re going to go on and compete further down the road, we’re going to have to get better at that.”
Cocke County’s senior backcourt tandem of Sydney Clevenger and Camryn Halcomb scored 18 points apiece, but it found life difficult finding answers for Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey. Bailey, who missed the February 8 meeting between the two teams due to an illness, scored 23 points in the game. Most of her impact was felt from behind the 3-point line, as she knocked down four treys, including a pair in the third period.
Cocke County started the game off strong, scoring the first seven points and holding Greeneville scoreless for the game’s first five minutes. Greeneville jumped right back in the game by scoring six points in a 30-second span, including two baskets off of consecutive turnovers in an eight-second span.
Greeneville cut the lead to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and the second quarter turned into a physical dogfight. Officials were loose with the whistle and the two teams fought during a physical period. Cocke County lead the game 19-17 with two minutes remaining in the half, however, Bailey knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:57 to play before halftime to give her team its first lead of the night.
The final 1:57 of the half featured eight lead changes between the two teams. Cocke County took its last lead of the game on a Halcomb bucket with 49 seconds left, but Greeneville’s Grace Hayes was fouled on a transition layup with 1.3 seconds remaining and knocked down a pair of free-throws to put the Lady Devils ahead 26-25 at the intermission.
Greeneville opened the half on a 9-2 run, before Halcomb stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer at the 4:01 mark to cut the Lady Devils’ lead to 35-30. However, it didn’t stop it all that much. Greeneville scored scored seven straight to stretch its lead to 12 with 2:13 left in the period.
Cocke County finally came to life in the fourth quarter with Clevenger getting hot from long-range. The senior guard knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first 1:54 of the quarter to cut the lead back to 10 and a steal by Jaylen Cofield led to a Halcomb bucket to cut the lead to single digits.
When the two teams met last, Greeneville led by double digits midway through the fourth quarter and Cocke County’s defense turned a sure loss into a win. Cocke County’s defense again got itself into the game. Trailing by 10 with 3:23 left, Cocke County got two straight stops on defense to cut the lead to five with 1:45 left.
Clevenger then drew a charge on the defensive end with 1:26 left, which led to her knocking down a 3-pointer on the offensive end with 1:15 left to cut the lead to two.
It would be as close as Cocke County could get.
Bailey and Delana Debusk knocked down four free-throws in the final minute to bring the Greeneville lead to 58-54 with 37.8 left. Cocke County missed a pair of shots, before Cofield got a steal and score with 3.3 seconds left to cut the lead to 58-56. Bailey then sealed the win by making a pair of free-throws with 1.4 seconds left.
“I can’t fault (our girls) effort,” Mintz said. “They played hard. I hate it for them. They’ve worked hard this year and they deserved (to make it to the championship game).”
Even with the loss, the season still has at least two more games for Cocke County. However, the road is harder, having to face a 20-win team on the road in Friday night’s regional quarterfinal game and likely facing the District 2-3A champion in a regional semifinal game with the season on the line.
“We’re excited to be in (the region tournament) and we were excited today,” Mintz said. “The ball always seemed to bounce the wrong way. Give (Greeneville) credit, they made shots when they had to.”
GREENEVILLE (60): Lauren Bailey 23, Grace Hayes 10, Chloe Marsh 8, Delana DeBusk 7, Lindy Carter 6, Emma Shaw 4, Kaylee Crumbley 2.
COCKE COUNTY (56): Sydney Clevenger 18, Camryn Halcomb 18, Gracie Gregg 7, Paige Niethammer 7, Jaylen Cofield 6.
