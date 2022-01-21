NEWPORT—The Lady Red’s string of dominating performances continued Wednesday evening as they knocked off the Clinton Lady Dragons, 88-67.
CCHS moved to 16-3 on the year with the victory and held a 2-1 record in district play.
Junior Paige Niethammer put on an epic performance in Wednesday’s victory. The center scored 31 points in the contest to lead all scorers. She would also go 5-for-7 from the free throw line and knock down two 3-pointers.
Niethammer made her presence known early in the first quarter scoring 11 points in the opening frame to pace the Lady Red.
Senior Gracie Gregg would throw in five points in the period and finish the game with 20. The Lady Dragons were able to weather the offensive storm using the 3-pointer to their advantage.
Clinton’s Sydney Herrell and Ally York hit five shots from behind the arc to close the gap on the Lady Red. Cocke County held a 22-21 lead at the end of the first.
Gregg went to work in the second period knocking down shots and cashing in at the charity stripe. She hit a 3-pointer midway through the period on her way to 13 points for the quarter. Gregg nearly outscored Clinton alone in the quarter as the Lady Red took a 45-35 lead into the locker room at the half.
Clinton had no answer for Niethammer who went back to work in the third period after posting 17 points in the opening half.
She controlled the paint scoring six points at nearly point blank range. Niethammer stepped out on the perimeter and hit her second three of the game in the early goings of the third quarter.
CCHS senior Camryn Halcomb had a strong second half after a relatively quiet first two quarters. She found success on two open 3-pointers from the wing to bring her point total to 10 before the end of the third period.
The Lady Red lead jumped to 20 in the closing minutes of the quarter putting them up 71-51 heading into the final stanza.
Halcomb’s run would continue in the fourth quarter as she scored six points, four of which came from going a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. She would finish as the third Lady Red player in double digits.
CCHS capitalized on several Lady Dragon turnovers in the final minutes of play. Senior Sydney Clevenger scored her first two baskets of the game on run outs following unforced Clinton errors.
Abby Niethammer added in a 3-pointer for good measure before the end of the game to fully extinguish the Lady Dragon’s flame.
CCHS (88): Paige Niethammer 31, Gracie Gregg 20, Camryn Halcomb 16, Sydney Clevenger 6, Jaylen Cofield 4, Halle Kitchen 4, Abby Niethammer 3, Destiny Reese 2, Kirsten Moore 2.
CLINTON (67): Sarah Burton 24, Ally York 15, Sydney Herrell 12, Belle Starnes 6, Bailey Burroughs 4, Ashanti Davis 4, Autumn Hill 2.
