NEWPORT — Misti Gray has been a swim coach for over 20 years.
Never in that time has Gray — the first-year coach for the Cocke County/Cosby swim team — seen what she did last Saturday.
While at Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center for the regional tournament for the Knoxville Interscholastic Swimming League, Gray watched her swimmers drop time after time after time after time.
Edna Santiago-Lopez dropped 12 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle. Lola Lula shaved off 8.06 seconds in the same event. Zack Ellis took off 3.83 seconds in the 200-meter freestyle.
But the most impressive one, which really left Gray reeling?
A 33.73-second time drop in the 400-meter relay, which was comprised of four different swimmers for Gray’s team: Hannah Perrington, Chloe Stinnett, Erin Ogle and Santiago-Lopez.
Their time, 5:26.01, ranked 11th out of 17th against several deeper squads.
“When I said there was untapped potential on this team, there’s a massive amount,” Gray summarized.
“I had 11 swimmers total going against teams with squads of 60 or more — and they ranked themselves. We were right below Jeff County, which has double the squad we have. They made their mark.”
Gray has no idea what caused the rapid drop, either — at least when looking back to another event at the same venue in December.
“I mean, they were in fast water, but they were in fast water in December too,” she said. “They had some drop then. But nothing — nothing — like they had Saturday.”
“This was just unheard of. 33 seconds on a relay, I don’t even know what to do with that."
So impressive, so obscure, so unique was this feat that, when asked to dig further, Gray could not summon words.
Instead, she just bubbled with laughter, seemingly unable to find an explanation.
“I don’t know,” she said again. “I’ve never seen it before. It’s exciting, it’s thrilling, and it’s shocking. I’ve never seen it before.”
Neither has Gray seen a team made up of what this one holds, either.
But that is also the drawback.
At a “Last Chance” meet on Tuesday night, there were more drops in time.
Still, after the meet, Gray was left to acknowledge that the season has ended for everyone except Ellis and Jocelyn Waits — who still have individual state goals left to accomplish.
“We’re desperate to have more time,” she summarized. “We’re at the end of the season, and they’re wanting to stay on the pool. A lot of these kids will transfer to the summer team, which is nice. But that’s more kids in the same amount of lanes with less room.”
“I could not ask for a better team or swimmers,” she added. “Hands down, it’s probably the youngest team I’ve ever coached, with the most potential I’ve ever coached, with the best attitude I’ve ever coached — with no clue what swimming really is.”
Over the summer, Gray will look to teach that process to the swimmers she has coming back for next year.
But she will never again experience this team again, either, or a day like last Saturday — which showcased athletes who are brand-new to swimming, yet who have taken to it quicker than Gray ever could have expected.
“It just gets better and better and better,” she said. “There’s no limitation; they surprise me at every turn.
“So it’s just like a newborn baby getting to watch it all unfold.”
When asked to go further into her metaphor and explain what that “baby” accomplished last weekend, Gray could only smile.
“Learned to walk,” she said. “Now I get to watch them run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.