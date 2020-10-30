GRAY—Morgan Blazer has been on a tear since the middle of the season, and will take that tear to the most anticipated high school event in Tennessee, next week.
After another incredible run at the Region 1 Large School Cross Country Meet held at Daniel Boone High School, the Cocke County High senior posted a podium finish to secure herself a spot in next week’s TSSAA Large School State Cross Country Meet in Hendersonville, Tenn.
“I’m tickled to death for Morgan,” CCHS coach Mark Hawk said. “The manner in which she’s reached this point has just been remarkable. She’s gone through so much over the last four years. To fight through it all and earn a spot at the state meet is just incredible.”
Blazer’s time of 20:30.6 landed her in third place overall, out of 106 runners, at Thursday’s meet.
Since the middle of the season, Blazer has been running stronger than ever. She earned the first victory of her high school career at the South Classic in Kingsport, Tenn. Less than three weeks later she followed that win up with another, this time at the annual Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference (IMAC) meet.
“She’s a completely different runner now,” Hawk said. “I always knew of the potential she had, but hadn’t seen it realized on the course until this last month. She’s running with strength, when she’s typically been a speed runner the past three years.
“She’s developed more strength this year, and I think she’s a good blend of strength and speed at this point in her career.”
Blazer’s path to the high point of her high school cross country career has had bumps throughout the last four years.
After exploding onto the season as the team’s lead runner as a freshman, she appeared destined for great things. Consistently in the top 10, Hawk was excited for what was to come in her sophomore career.
However, her sophomore season was met with her first obstacle.
Blazer went down with an injury early in her sophomore season that kept her off the course for the remainder of the year. The injury was nearly enough to keep her from running in the sport she’s grown to love ever again.
Her passion wouldn’t allow that to happen, though. Blazer returned for her junior season, but she still wasn’t running at the level she was before her injury.
That’s what’s made this season so special. Although she was still hampered my medical ailments to start her final year, this issues have since been rectified and have Blazer running stronger and faster than she ever has.
“The path she’s had to take to get here is what’s made this year all the more special,” Hawk said. “She’s battled through a lot of uncertainty over the years. It’s incredible to think that the final time I coach, and the final time she runs at a high school cross country event, it will be at a state championship meet. It’s better than a dream come true.”
Through sheer determination, she’s become the first CCHS runner since Jennifer Sauceman to qualify for the state meet. Sauceman qualified for the state meet in 2000. She also qualified as a junior in 1999, along with teammate Jamie Dyke.
While next week’s meet will be the last of Blazer’s high school career, it will also be the last of Hawk’s coaching career with Cocke County.
Hawk has been a staple of Cocke County athletics for nearly four decades. He’s coached many teams and athletes to the pinnacle of high school sports in Tennessee throughout his time. It only seems fitting his coaching career ends at the top.
“I never envisioned my final year going like this, but I couldn’t think of a more fitting way for my time here to end,” Hawk said. “Not to be negative at all, but just knowing her path I wasn’t sure this would be possible. You always hope and dream for the best, and I’m just so proud that it’s all turned out for the best for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.