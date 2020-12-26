COSBY—Although her path may have seemed obvious to many, Leia Groat’s journey hasn’t always been as obvious as it’s seemed.
A stellar three sport athlete at Cosby High School, Groat has flashed potential through her four years with three different Lady Eagles’ programs to go on and play at the next level.
However, in the end she stuck with the sport that’s been a true passion not just for her, but for her family. That’s why it wasn’t a big surprise to stick with the path she’s paved in soccer.
Earlier in the month, Groat realized a dream she’s held since she was just a toddler by signing with the Tusculum University women’s soccer program, making her a Lady Pioneer for the next four years on the pitch.
“It’s been a really big dream of mine since I was a little girl,” Leia Groat said. “I’ve loved soccer since I was 4-years-old. I’ve always wanted to go on to make my family proud while doing what I love, so it’s a really big accomplishment for me.”
Saying soccer is a family affair for Groat would be an understatement.
Her father, James Groat, has coached her throughout her life in the sport they both share a strong passion for. It’s a sport her and her sisters share deep appreciation for, which made her decision to continue her athletics career in it all the more special.
“This one means a little more, obviously,” James Groat said. “Throughout this process, my main goal was making sure this was her dream and not mine. As talented as she is, she could play collegiately in three different sports, but she chose soccer.
“I know it was tough on her, because she loves basketball and softball, but she loves this sport more. More than anything she loves to compete, and that’s what I love about her.”
Leia Groat has been a starter for Cosby girls’ athletics in soccer, softball and basketball through all four years of her high school career in each program.
She’s earned All-District and All-Region recognition in each of the three sports, and was recognized as an All-State selection at the end of her sophomore year in soccer.
She put the final touches on her career with the Cosby Lady Eagles soccer program by eclipsing 50 total goals and 50 total assists from her position at forward.
While family played a strong role in her decision to continue on with soccer from a personal sense, it also played a large role in her decision of where to attend.
In the end, Tusculum was the natural choice.
“I wanted a home-like feel for the college I chose,” Leia Groat said. “I didn’t want to fall into a big college. It was important for me to know people where I went. The team welcomed me like I was already a part of the program when I took visits, and the coach and I have had a good relationship throughout my recruitment.”
Leia Groat had the opportunity to tour the campus on multiple occasions, which helped make her decision even easier.
She was able to meet the players and coaches to establish an immediate connection with the program, and had the opportunity to scrimmage with other recruits head coach Mike Joy and his staff were considering.
Beyond that, Leia Groat also had a close connection already established within the program, as former Lady Eagle Maggie Humphrey signed to join Joy’s group a year prior.
“Maggie inspired me to keep going and to push harder,” Leia Groat said. “To say she had an influence on my decision is an understatement. Knowing she’s there makes going there and joining her that much more special. I can’t wait to go through this experience together and play on the field together one more time.”
While Leia Groat will gain one piece of familiarity once she arrives on campus, one drastic change still remains.
James Groat has been a part of Leia Groat’s athletic career from a very early age, and has remained a coach of hers in some capacity all her life.
However, that will all change as she forays into the world of college athletics beginning next year.
“I’ve always been her dad, but since she was four I’ve more so been her coach,” James Groat said. “Now I get to just be a dad and follow her journey through the next level. I’m so proud of her. She’s worked so hard for this, and I can’t wait to see her out on the pitch in that Tusculum uniform.”
James Groat also announced he would not be back to coach the Lady Eagles’ high school soccer program next year, for obvious reasons.
Although he won’t be her coach anymore, though, Leia Groat looks forward to the next chapter she and her father get to build around the sport the both love over the next four years.
“I’ll miss having my dad coaching me and pushing me day-in and day-out,” Leia Groat said. “But I’m also glad he gets to sit back and just be a fan now. It’ll be weird at first, but I’m sure I’ll still hear his loud mouth from the stands.”
