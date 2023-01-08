Casey Ragan had a simple message for his team on Friday night: bring the intensity.
“Robbinsville came in here 10-1 on the year, so we knew they’d play hard and with confidence,” he said. “And our guys needed to match that.”
The Fighting Cocks did.
Fueled by an early lead and a buzzing energy on the bench and in the crowd, Cocke County came away with a 63-53 win to move to 7-0 at home this season and 11-6 overall.
Kyler Hayes led the way with 21 points, followed by Ethan Fine with 14 and Brazen Stewart with 12.
“Kyler had a little bit of a slow start to the season shooting the ball, but he has found a rhythm and is finishing at the rim and making his open jumpers,” said Ragan. “He still has some work to do defensively that gets him in foul trouble sometimes, but he’s willing to learn and is getting better every day.
“I can’t say enough about the guys around him, though, finding him and feeding him the ball. Baylor (Baxter) and Brazen (Stewart) are leading the charge at being unselfish and doing a great job of distributing the ball. And it’s producing wins for us.”
Baxter added nine points for good measure, while Oren Hazelwood had three and Colin Askew and Lakkin France totaled two each.
Ragan gave a specific shoutout to Askew and Zeke Ramos, who came off the bench and were essential when it mattered most.
“Zeke Ramos and Colin Askew, both I thought played extremely well for us down the stretch and we don’t win that game without them,” said Ragan. “Very proud of those guys for coming off the bench and producing while they’re out there.”
CCHS will need the same intensity on Monday, as a tough Morristown East team
visits the Cocke Pit.
“Monday I think could be one of the toughest teams we’ve played to date,” said Ragan — and he wants it that way.
“It’s a game that, when we scheduled it, I thought could help us when it comes tournament time,” said Ragan. “I’m excited to see our guys compete against them.”
