The Parrottsville Parrotts Pee Wee team recently battled the Jefferson County Patriots for a chance to play in the league’s Super Bowl. A dominant defensive performance, coupled with a strong rushing attack, led the Parrotts to a 27-0 victory over the Patriots.
Quarterback Malakhai Blanton and running back Baelyn Talley led the way for the Parrotts on the offensive side of the ball. A strong showing from the Parrotts’ defensive line kept the Patriots offense from gaining any traction throughout the afternoon.
Special teams also played a key role for the Parrotts as they managed to recover multiple onside kick attempts. Justin Stokely, Parrotts head coach, was proud of the defensive effort put forth by his team.
The Parrotts will now take on the Grainger County Grizzlies in the league’s championship. The Parrotts and Grizzlies will take the field on Saturday at noon. The game will be held on the small field at Gatlinburg Pittman High School near the Rocky Top Sports complex.
