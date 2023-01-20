The respective ascensions of Jayston Fine and Shaydan O’Dell have featured two very different timelines.
Fine, a senior transfer from Cocke County, “showed up getting buckets,” in the words of Cosby coach Brian Stewart.
Throughout the season, he has remained a focal point on which the Eagles’ offense hinges.
“When (Jayston) is on the floor,” summarized Stewart, “we are a much better team.”
Stewart could say the same about O’Dell. But he can still remember when O’Dell would not say that about himself.
“With Shaydan, it started back in May,” explained Stewart. “He is playing so confident right now, but he was not confident then. He felt defeated at times, didn’t believe he was all that great. I
“Over the course of the last little bit, he has begun to realize what I have been telling him and that is that he’s a great basketball player.”
The results have been instantaneous for Cosby, which won its fifth-straight game on Tuesday night in a 71-46 clobbering of Claiborne.
O’Dell led the way with 19 points, while Fine had 14. Peyton Raines totaled 10 with six from beyond the arc.
“Their skills are so different, so it is double trouble when they are both playing well,” said Stewart, who noted that the seniors’ play has elevated those around them.
“We were just sorely lacking leadership from someone taking the bill by the horns. When those two guys decided to finally step up, it magnified the efforts of the others.”
But?
“There is no way without those other guys that they would have the success they are enjoying,” added Stewart. “The things (Jayston and Shaydan) do make us better, but it’s the things that Cyler and Slate and Peyton and Paxton do that make us so successful as well.”
Overall, Cosby is playing as a cohesive unit. And the winning is working, both on and off the court.
“I’m extremely happy,” said Stewart Tuesday. “Not just with the win, but it’s how we’re going about it. You get to know a group, you learn how they think about things. The last two or three games, I’ve seen more determined looks. Guys carrying themselves differently.
“The belief that we can get the job done is back, and it’s belief individually and collectively. And that is a powerful thing.”
The Cosby Lady Eagles carried the same belief on Tuesday, and they did so just one day removed from a heartbreaking loss to North Greene that featured an injury to point guard Kinley Coggins.
With Coggins out on Tuesday, coach Cody Lowe followed through on his decision to rotate Ali Smith and Shylee Shelton at point guard.
So Cosby needed another shooter to step up against Claiborne, too — and Alexis McGaha did.
She scored a season-high 17 points, hitting a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and 6-for-6 from the field in a 64-60 win for the Lady Eagles.
“Alexis McGaha played her best game of the year,” said Lowe of McGaha, who has slowly regained her confidence while returning from an ACL tear last season. “She made huge shots in huge moments.”
Shelton went off again too, leading the Lady Eagles with a whopping 30 points for the sixth time this season, according to Lowe.
And, amidst the injuries and overall grind within a season, he does not want people to lose sight of the way Shelton has consistently produced this season.
“It is easy to get caught up in her scoring 30 a night,” he said. “But it’s unprecedented, what she’s doing. It’s remarkable. She’s having one of the best years I’ve ever seen. It’s a pleasure to coach her.”
Both Cosby teams will look to continue their successes next week when they take on Pigeon Forge on Tuesday and Northview on Friday.
Due to time constraints, a recap of Friday’s Hancock matchups — in which the Eagles honored their state runner-up teams and looked to achieve a sixth-straight win on the boys’ side — will be available in the newsletter and online.
