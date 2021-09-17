JEFFERSON CITY—A 44-minute one-goal stalemate paved the way for a Thaylan Silva penalty kick in the 78th minute to push Carson-Newman to a 2-1 victory over Mars Hill to open South Atlantic Conference action on Wednesday night at McCown Field.
"Overall, great performance. We knew what Mars Hill were going to be like, you know, how they were set up and would be difficult to break down," Carson-Newman coach Stephen Lyons said. "Took us a little while in that second half to get the winner, but I thought on the chances created overall, we deserved it. Again, very, very happy for the fight and we know that within our conference you're going to see it almost every game."
The penalty kick capped off a three-point night for the São Paulo, Brazil native and moved him into a tie for first on the program's career penalty kicks attempted and made lists, going a perfect five-of-five. He matches his penalty kicks made tally from the 2019 season that sits tied for seventh-most in a single season in team history, making two attempts in as many matches on the year.
Carson-Newman (2-2, 1-0) extends its SAC winning streak to six-straight with the victory while also pushing itself to six consecutive matches without a loss to Mars Hill (2-2-1, 0-1) since Sept. 21, 2016, winning four-straight in that span.
The Eagles got on the board just 38 seconds into the affair with the first goal of the season for Yannick Kranz (Hannover, Germany). Silva sent a deep look into the box that bounced off a Lion defender, giving Kranz the chance he needed.
With the assist, Silva sits at standalone sixth for career assists, now at 16. He needs one more to move into a tie for fifth with Patrick Olalere who notched 16 in 1991 and 1992.
"We knew coming into today that they would mainly focus on defense," Silva said. "We know they're a hard team, they're really strong physically so we knew that we had to be patient and that's what we did. An early goal really opened up things."
Mars Hill answered in the 34th minute with Peter Plougmand providing a short cross to Sebastian Bertilsson with a chance to get around an Eagle from six yards out, tying the match at one apiece on a quick one-touch volley that got past C-N netminder Bram Kaarsgaren (Den Bosch, The Netherlands).
That was the first goal Mars Hill had scored on the Eagles in 397 minutes of gameplay between the two squads, dating back to a 1-1 draw inside of McCown Field on Oct. 17, 2018.
C-N faced a halftime deadlock for the third time in four matches despite outshooting the Lions 4-2 in the opening frame. It took over 20 minutes into the second stanza for a break to be made, falling in favor of the Eagles.
A foul was called on Chase Jordan after a collision with Nic Carsh (Newberg, Ore.) in the 78th minute, giving C-N a chance to pull ahead on a Silva penalty kick. His look to the right corner of the net sent Whalen falling left, putting C-N ahead 2-1. The PK ended up being the second game-winner in as many matches for the senior, matching his career-high for game-winning goals that he set during the spring campaign. He now has five in his career.
"I'm just happy to help my teammates," Silva said. "I know how hard they work and they trust me for the PK, so I just hope to score and make them proud and get the three points."
C-N had to play just over the final minute a man down after a red card was shown to Carsh. The Eagles kept the Lions at bay, winning their first match with 10 men on the pitch since Sept. 21, 2019 when they defeated Newberry, 3-1.
Silva and Harry Whitehead led the shooting efforts for C-N with two and one on goal each. Six other Eagles accounted for a shot attempt as the group won the shot differential 10-4. Those four shots were the fewest allowed by a C-N opponent since Lincoln Memorial's four on March 18, 2021.
In net, Kaarsgaren made one save throughout the 90 minutes to move to 2-2 on the year. He is now up to 18 career wins, giving him sole possession of fifth-place for the program's career wins ledger.
Bertilsson led the Lions with four shot attempts, one on frame. The only other teammate of his to land a shot on goal was Nolan McMillen. Whalen was called upon for two saves.
The Eagles hit the road to the Tar Heel State on Saturday for a matchup with Wingate under the lights of the Wingate University Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
