NEWPORT—The Lady Red basketball team improved to 15-3 Friday night with a blowout victory over the Lady Bulldogs of Claiborne County. The win moved Cocke County to 2-1 in district play with five games remaining in the conference slate.
Five Lady Red players scored in double digits in the 96-68 victory led by junior center Paige Niethammer with 19. Niethammer had a relatively quiet first quarter of play, but seniors Jaylen Cofield and Gracie Gregg were there to kick start the offense in the opening period.
Cofield scored seven points in the quarter, which included going 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Gregg added a quick two point basket followed by a 3-pointer to run up the Lady Red’s first quarter total.
CCHS held a 22-12 lead after the first period of play. Niethammer came on strong in the second quarter going to work on the interior. She dropped nine points, and cashed in on a 3-point play after being fouled.
Kirsten Moore found her shot in the second frame as well. She knocked down two of her three 3-pointers in the contest during that quarter. The Lady Red would hit nine in the game.
The Lady Red had the Lady Bulldogs on the ropes, but Claiborne continued to battle. CCHS took a 46-28 lead into the locker room at the half.
Cocke County senior Camryn Halcomb set the tone for the Lady Red to begin the second half of play. She would score 13 of her 17 total points in the second half, nine of which came from shots behind the arc.
CCHS poured it on with six other players hitting shots in the third quarter to extend their lead over the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Red held a commanding 63-42 lead going into the fourth quarter of the game.
Transition 3-pointers played a huge part of the Lady Red’s success in the final quarter. CCHS scored 15 of their 33 points in the final stanza via 3-pointer.
Halcomb had two, and Moore, Sydney Clevenger and Layni Duncan hit one each to down the Lady Bulldogs for good.
Before Friday’s game, Clevenger was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point during a game in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. She was presented with a game ball from head coach Chris Mintz and CCHS Athletic Director, A.C. Willis.
The Lady Red will be back in action Wednesday evening as they welcome in the Lady Dragons of Clinton. They will take on district foe Greeneville on Thursday evening. Wednesday’s game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
CCHS (96): Paige Niethammer 19, Camryn Halcomb 17, Jaylen Cofield 13, Kirsten Moore 13, Adisen McNealy 11, Gracie Gregg 9, Sydney Clevenger 7, Layni Duncan 3, Halle Kitchen 2, Destiny Reece 2.
CLAIBORNE (68): Hailey Sexton 15, Hannah Fugate 14, Allie Jones 13, Emma Myatt 10, Carley Hall 9, Jordan Fultz 3, Katie Hicks 2, Taylor Presnell 2.
