Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe are going to run it back.
After advancing to the Region 1 Large School golf match in 2020 with strong rounds in the district match, the duo are heading back after their rounds at Monday’s District 2 Large School match were good enough to send them on.
With Shropshire shooting a round of 76, and Poe just two strokes behind, the duo will have Cocke County represented in the final postseason match of the year before the State Golf Tournament field is set.
Like Monday’s district match, the region tournament will be held at Link Hills in Greeneville, Tenn. That match tees off on Monday, Sept. 27.
