NEWPORT — After a Monday night break for Halloween, elementary basketball teams across Cocke County snapped back into action on Thursday evening.
Here’s a look at scores and notes from across the area from the sole night of basketball in Week 3:
Parrottsville vs. Bridgeport
Bridgeport took down Parrottsville on the boys’ side, 44-30.
Addy Pack led the Rockets with 16 points, while Jayden Holt and Ethan Bradshaw scored 14 each.
Cornelius Carr, Gavin Gilliland and Zia Tinsley added two points apiece, followed by Elijah Hill’s one point to round out the scoring.
Abe Kickliter and John Dillon Ramsey scored nine points each for the Parrotts, who were aided by Vincente Ramos (eight points) and Logan Bowlin and Aaron Black, who added two apiece.
For the girls, Parrottsville defeated Bridgeport 41-17.
Mallory Nease led the Lady Parrotts with 16 points, while Georgia Knight added 10.
Loretta Kickliter and Chloe Niethammer finished off P’ville’s scoring with eight and seven points, respectively.
Mattise Bible poured in 13 of Bridgeport’s 17 points. Taylor Donnelly and Kennedi Blankenship accounted for two points each.
Northwest vs. Grassy Fork
In the boys’ matchup, Northwest continued its strong start with a 49-28 win over Grassy Fork.
Donovan Campos led Northwest with 21 points.
Tyson Sutton and Jude Oliva scored 11 and nine points, respectively, and Zander Hale, Gayton and Jesus Mejia added four, two and two points.
For Grassy, Eli Gilliam and Draiden Sneed scored eight points each.
Asher Faison followed suit with six points, while Waylon McGaha and Tucker Faison had four and two points, respectively.
In the girls’ matchup, the Lady Ravens won 40-6.
Ava Wheeler scored 16 points, 12 off four 3-pointers. Stella Raines added nine points, Ripley Groat had seven, and Paislee Clark had four points to round out the top scorers for GF.
Emma Harmon and Kelsie Gorrell had two points each.
For Northwest, Alivia McGraw scored six points, and Jayla Williams added two.
Del Rio vs. Edgemont
In the boys’ matchup, Edgemont took down Del Rio 31-18.
Levi Sepulveda led the Panthers with 12 points, followed by Brayden Laws with 11.
Dashawn Henderson added four points, and Channing Cobbs and Tysen Lackey scored two points each.
Eli Sprouse, Mayson Turner and Adam Bishop scored seven, six and five points, respectively, for the Trojans.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers overwhelmed the Lady Trojans to the tune of 46-11.
Jaylen Moore led Edgemont with 11 points, while Kalixx Stewart and Elizabeth Moss had 10 points each.
Lynckon Haynes totaled eight points, followed by Lakelynn Fowler with four points, Essence Biggs with two points and Makinley France with one point.
Mackenna Howard led Del Rio with eight points, and Matticyn Tanner had three.
Cosby vs. Centerview
To finish out the action on Thursday, both Cosby teams beat Centerview.
The boys won 47-19 with widespread contributions.
Matthew McMahan led the Eagles with 11 points, while Colton Jenkins and Zion Guthrie had eight and seven points, respectively.
Gage McCarty, Jonathon Darby and Aiden McGaha totaled six points each, and Drake Woodson and Jackson Young finished off Cosby’s scoring with three points combined.
On the girls’ side, Cosby pulled out a 40-6 win.
Katey Moore and Zayli Spencer led the Lady Eagles with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Haddley Williams totaled seven points, Ava Meeker added four, and Addie Cline, Ansley Cobble and Jordan Hayes finished off Cosby’s effort with five points combined.
For Centerview, Josie Shaver and Madison Foster scored two points each. Elizza Cook and Amelia Ellison had one apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.