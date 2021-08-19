The Cocke County High boys’ golf team has been on a tear for the last two weeks. That continued on Thursday.
Back on their home course, the Fighting Cocks put together a team score of 152, topping Jefferson County (164) and Cherokee (166) in the second meeting between just the three programs. It’s the third consecutive win for the Big Red.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire also continued his hot streak with his fourth-straight medalist round. He fought back from a one-over-par start to finish with a 35 (-1), edging teammate Iverson Poe’s 36 (E) by a single stroke.
The team returns to action on the road, Monday, at Seymour’s Creekside Plantation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.