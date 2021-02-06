After a Monday off due to inclement weather, the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Association returned to action on Thursday, but not at full strength.
Thursday night’s matchup between Grassy Fork and Centerview had to be called off with treacherous conditions still occupying the Hartford area. That matchup joins all of Monday’s slate to be made up before the postseason begins.
Still, three sets of matchups took place on Thursday. Edgemont and Bridgeport came away with clean sweeps over their opponents, while Northwest and Parrottsville split games between their girls’ and boys’ contests.
The Northwest Patriots picked up another big victory, topping last season’s league runner-up in the postseason. The Patriots remain the lone unbeaten team in the boys’ league between the early portion of the season in 2020, and the season reset that occurred in mid-January.
Next week starts with another action-packed slate on Monday. Parrottsville travels to Edgemont, while Cosby will be on the road at Centerview. Del Rio will play host to Grassy Fork, and Smoky Mountain will welcome in Bridgeport to round out the opening week slate.
EDGEMONT 24, COSBY 21 (GIRLS)
Despite leading at the half, the Cosby Lady Eagles couldn’t quite hold on down the stretch.
Instead, the Edgemont Lady Panthers rallied in the second half to take down the home-standing Lady Eagles, 24-21, on Thursday night.
Jaylen Moore led the Lady Panthers in scoring with eight points. Allie Ottinger was Cosby’s leading scorer with a game-high nine points.
Both teams battled to a 4-4 stalemate at the end of the first period, as Cosby surged ahead in the second to take a 10-7 lead into the half.
Edgemont came out of the halftime intermission strong, though, putting up 10 points in the third to take a one point, 17-16 lead into the fourth.
Continuing to apply pressure, the Lady Panthers sunk three shots from the field over the final six minutes to hold the Lady Eagles off, propelling them to a 3-point victory on the road on Thursday.
EDGEMONT (24): Jaylen Moore 8, Kenley Jones 7, Kate Watson 5, Destiny Holt 2, Lakelynn Fowler 1, Madison Webb 1.
COSBY (21): Allie Ottinger 9, Ella Hicks 5, Destiny O’Dell 3, Tabaya Spenser 2, Aden Heatherly 2.
EDGEMONT 47, COSBY 16 (BOYS)
After suffering their first loss of the season a week ago, the Edgemont Panthers notched one back in the win column with a 47-16 victory on the road at Cosby on Thursday.
Haiden McMahan led a trio of scorers in double figures with a game-high 15 ponits. Tyson Sutton poured in 14 more, and Jerome Cofield finished the night with 12 points.
Ethan Cardwell led the Eagles in scoring with six points.
Edgemont opened the night with a 9-3 lead at the end of the opening frame, and turned in a 22-9 advantage at the half.
Sutton had the hot hand in the early going with 10 first-half points. He and Cofield combined for 18 of the team’s 22 points by the break.
The Panthers continued to roll in the second half, more than doubling their lead by the final buzzer.
Edgemont led 34-10 at the end of the third before going on to close out the 31-point win on the road at Cosby on Thursday night.
EDGEMONT (47): Haiden McMahan 15, Tyson Sutton 14, Jerome Cofield 12, Dakota Evans 4, Julian Welcome 2.
COSBY (16): Ethan Cardewell 6, Dusty Lane 4, Parker Ford 2, Canyin Gray 2, Brody Stooksbury 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 54, NORTHWEST 31 (GIRLS)
There were no shortage of points in Parrottsville on Thursday night.
Both nets were scorched by the end of the night, as the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts prevailed in a high-scoring 54-31 victory over the Northwest Lady Patriots.
Blakelyn Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Jordan Smith served as the Lady Patriots’ leading scorer with 15 points.
Parrottsville seized control early with a 17-0 run to start the night. Northwest got on the board in the second quarter, but continued to trail 24-8 going into the half.
The Lady Patriots slowly closed the gap in the second half. Putting up 12 points in the third, they worked Parrottsville’s lead down to 12 at a 32-20 score heading into the fourth.
The Lady Parrotts came back with a big response to close out the win in the fourth, though, putting up 22 points in the final frame to pull away for a 23-point victory at home.
PARROTTSVILLE (54): Blakelyn Clevenger 16, Cee Gee McNealy 9, Adisen McNealy 8, Georgia Knight 6, Abby Niethammer 4, Brookelyn Clevenger 4, Kate Kickliter 4, Hailee Hartsell 2, Mallory Nease 1.
NORTHWEST (31): Jordan Smith 15, Jacee Smith 6, Hannah Smith 4, Faith Robinson 3, Karen Gonzalez 3.
NORTHWEST 42, PARROTTSVILLE 29 (BOYS)
The Northwest Patriots have put together a special season.
Between the 2020 portion of the season and the season reset that began in January, the Patriots have overcome all obstacles. They did so again on Thursday with a 42-29 win on the road at Parrottsville.
Leo Campos-Nuci led Northwest in scoring with a game-high 14 points. He was joined in double figures by Cornelio Campos-Nuci, who finished with 10 points.
Alex Fine led Parrottsville in scoring with 12 points.
Both teams battled back and forth in the first half. Northwest put together a 10-7 lead at the end of the opening period, and carried a 22-17 lead into the half.
Leo Campos-Nuci and Fine each had the hot hand for their teams in the first 12 minutes. Leo Campos-Nuci went into the half with a game-high 10 points, while Fine was close behind to lead Parrottsville with nine at the break.
The Patriots extended their lead by one at the end of the third, taking a 31-25 lead into the fourth.
Getting the job done at the charity stripe, Northwest protected its lead down the stretch to knock off the Parrotts for a 13-point win on the road.
NORTHWEST (42): Leo Campos-Nuci 14, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 10, Ben Torres 9, David Carver 5, Donovan Campos-Nuci 4.
PARROTTSVILLE (29): Alex Fine 12, Logan Hommel 8, Devin Caldwell 4, Tyson Webb 3, Ethan Nease 2.
BRIDGEPORT 42, DEL RIO 16 (GIRLS)
Dominant from the opening tip, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets never relented in a 42-16 home win over the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Thursday night.
Madylyn Bible led all scorers with 13 points for the Lady Rockets. Hannah Strange paced the Lady Trojans with a team-high 11 points.
Bridgeport opened the night with an 11-4 lead at the end of the opening frame, and carried a 28-10 lead into the half.
The Lady Rockets continued to add on to their lead in the second half, taking a 38-12 lead at the end of the third before putting the finishing touches on Thursday night’s 26-point win over Del Rio.
BRIDGEPORT (42): Madylyn Bible 13, Hannah Linderman 8, Ava Wheeler 7, Emma Potter 6, Kennadee Langford 4, Brianna London 2, Vanessa Diaz 2.
DEL RIO (16): Hannah Strange 11, Layla Bradley 4, Maylee Crum 1.
BRIDGEPORT 45, DEL RIO 9 (BOYS)
The Bridgeport Rockets poured on the points in a 45-9 victory over Del Rio on Thursday.
Devonte Wigfall and Zander Ball each posted co-game-high totals of 10 points in Thursday night’s victory on their home floor. Logan Bowlin led the Trojans in scoring with five points.
Bridgeport opened the game with 21 unanswered points, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the opening frame. Del Rio got on the board in the second, but still trailed 31-5 at the half.
The Rockets continued to build on their lead in the second half, taking a 43-9 lead at the end of the third before finishing off the 36-point win at home.
BRIDGEPORT (45): Devonte Wigfall 10, Zander Ball 10, Keagan Hall 7, Karson Manning 6, Cornelius Carr 4, Corbin Blanchard 2, Braxton Kyker 2, Raeshon Palmer 2, Hayden Smith 2.
DEL RIO (9): Logan Bowlin 5, Eli Roberts 2, Elijah Hembree 2.
