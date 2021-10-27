Coaches learn a lot about their teams in a week like this.
After a week off the Cocke County Fighting Cocks have the biggest opportunity of the season awaiting them. A go-or-go-home matchup in the final game of the regular season. Thats what awaits CCHS on the road at Sevier County (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM / 1270 AM).
It’s the type of situation most players and coaches alike dream to be in. A one-off shot at extending the season. A chance to go out, put it all on the line and see what you can come out with.
The fact Cocke County (1-8, 1-3 Region 2-5A) is in this situation is a testament to the program’s perseverance in a season full of trying times.
This season has been an uphill battle from the beginning, but it can still end on a positive note as one of few remaining teams playing in the postseason.
“Obviously this is a big week for us,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Not only can we pick up a second region win, but we can still get into the playoffs. We’ve harped all season about finishing anything that we do, and that’s what we’ve got to do on Friday. Finish.”
Although it picked up its sixth win of the season last week, Sevier County (6-3, 2-2 Region 2-5A) took a big blow by losing Collin Shannon. He suffered an injury late in last week’s 23-14 victory over Campbell County, but has not been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Fighting Cocks.
If Shannon is unable to go, though, Cocke County still has some familiarity in the Smoky Bears’ backup.
Christian Hoffman, a sophomore transfer out of Gatlinburg-Pittman, faced Cocke County’s defense in an early season battle a year ago, while still with the Highlanders. He completed 13-of-21 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-7 victory over CCHS in 2020.
“We played (Hoffman) a year ago. So we have some familiarity with him,” Dykes said. “We still expect Shannon to play. So we’ll prepare for that while keeping in mind we could see (Hoffman).
“Obviously they’re both very good quarterbacks. They’re both very skilled and have big arms. We have to be focused and ready for anything.”
Regardless of who leads Sevier County’s offense, with the capabilities of both quarterbacks the game plan isn’t likely to change.
Cocke County’s defense spent a large portion of its week off working with the secondary to get an early jump on preparations for a Smoky Bears offense that isn’t afraid to air it out with their talent at QB.
“We feel comfortable with our secondary,” Dykes said. “Obviously those guys have gotten a lot of reps for as young as they are. They’ve matured a lot and gotten better each and every week. We feel confident in them, this week.”
Through nine games Cocke County’s defense has given up over 150 yards per game through the air, along with 23 touchdowns. While the unit has forced six turnovers this season, all of them have been fumble recoveries.
Rush defense has been the big issue for the Big Red all season long, which is an area Sevier County will likely try to exploit on Friday.
The CCHS defense has allowed 2,882 yards and 41 scores on the ground, which rounds out to averages of 320 yards and nearly five touchdowns per game.
“They’ve got a good run element to their offense,” Dykes said. “I feel good about our defensive game plan, though. If we can go out and execute I think we’ll put ourselves in a good position to get a win.”
Offensively, the goal remains the same for Cocke County. Finish drives.
Even against the No. 1 Class 5A team in the state, West, Cocke County had promising drives that crossed midfield. Only one of them made it across the goal line.
That’s been one of the main struggles all season for the offense. Games against Seymour and Morristown West could’ve had a different complexion had the unit closed out promising drives with points.
It was also the first drive of the second half at Morristown East that served as the defining moment between cutting a first-half deficit down to two scores, or allowing the Hurricanes to take a 28-point lead in the third quarter.
“We’ve got to finish drives. That was a big focus for us over the off week,” Dykes said. “We want to be physical up front. I feel like if we could be the more physical team and run the ball that would help us in the red zone and help us finish more drives with points.”
To find success against Sevier County, a defense that’s allowed just under 20 points per game in 2021, the Fighting Cocks will have to keep them guessing at the line of scrimmage.
Last week, Campbell County gashed the Smoky Bears defense for 273 yards through the air, while standout tailback C.J. Allen rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor Baxter has been well-versed in helping the offense move the ball both through the air and with his legs. While he leads the team in total offensive yards with 1,008, Dykes still wants to get his junior quarterback some aid and not have to rely on him to be the offense in Friday’s make or break game.
“We’ve got to keep their defense off-balance,” Dykes said. “They’re good up front and have a good secondary. We have to almost be a perfect 50/50 mix this week. We can’t rely on Baylor to drop back 60-70% like we’ve been doing. We’ve got to put together a more balanced run game and help him out.”
Cocke County’s offense still has a propensity for plays of 20 yards or longer. They have 34 of them on the season, and would like to add a few more to pull out the upset victory on Friday.
